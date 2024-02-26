Salad and taco kit outlets recall cheese products amid bacterial concern

Big grocery stores across the nation, including Costco, Albertsons and Walmart, have quickly taken salads and taco kits off their shelves.

The move has come after reports of an ongoing listeria outbreak, a dangerous bacteria that has led to more than 20 hospital admissions and two reported deaths, according to the FDA.

The problem? Well, it seems to be all tied up with the cheese used in these products. Dole, in collaboration with the FDA, has issued a voluntary recall of eight types of their salad kits.

Other companies, like Fresh Express, Braga Fresh and Taylor Fresh Foods, have similarly recalled various brands of salad kits for the same concerns.

Nationwide recall of salad and taco kits from popular outlets amid growing listeria concerns

Listeria infection across 20 states (Image via Unsplash/Davey Gravy)

The taco salad kits in question were being sold across over 20 states, with notable ones being California, Florida, Georgia, New York and Washington. They were not only being sold in the United States, but also across five provinces in Canada.

Retailers like Sprouts and Bristol Farms decided to pull their taco kits from a range of stores. These include famous stores like Albertsons, Costco, Tom Thumb and more. The worry is about the crema sauce cups that might be contaminated with listeria.

All these products have something in common: they used dairy products from food supplier Rizo-Lopez Foods, who recently recalled all of its dairy products sold around the country amidst the ongoing listeria outbreak.

Now, the eyebrow raiser is that there have been no illnesses linked directly to the salad and taco kits yet. But the FDA has reported that the listeria outbreak has led to 26 illnesses, 23 hospitalizations and two deaths spread across nearly a dozen states.

Listeria infection and other food products at risk

Listeria infection (Image via Unsplash/Fusion Medical Animation)

It was found that the age of those affected ranges widely, from one to 88, with 52 being the average age.

A staggering 85% of those affected were Hispanic. That's, in fact, an extension of a listeria outbreak that first started in 2014, as the same strain of the bacteria has been found.

Other food items like sandwich kits, enchiladas and bean dips have also been recalled, as they contained dairy products from Rizo Lopez Foods. Despite ongoing investigations since 2017 and then in 2021, this is the first instance where a definite source has been pinpointed.

The CDC, though, believes there may be more cases,as listeria infection can often be treated without medical help. Foods that are most at risk for listeria contamination are raw milk, cold-smoked fish, sprouts, soft cheese, melons, meat spreads, deli meats, cheese and, of course, salads.

Causes diarrhea vomiting (Image via Unsplash/National Institute of allergy and infectious diseases)

Listeria cases have a 94% hospitalization rate, according to the CDC. While the infection can generally be treated with antibiotics, it puts pregnant people, fetuses, newborns and adults over 65 or those with a weakened immune system at the highest risk.

In pregnant women, typically the symptoms are mild, but they can lead to loss of the fetus in 20% of cases and newborn death in 3% instances. Symptoms of infection usually include fever, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, muscle ache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and on rare occasions, seizures.

With this broad recall in play, it's more important than ever to check your fridge if you have any taco kit there, and stay updated on the developments of the recalls to ensure the health and safety of everyone at home.