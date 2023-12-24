Secret to a happier relationship? Limiting social media posts, study reveals

Are you wondering about the secret to a happier relationship? Well, a recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Kansas might have an answer for you. According to their findings, couples who post less frequently on social media actually report higher levels of happiness in their relationship.

The researchers surveyed over 300 couples and took a close look at their social media habits. What they discovered was quite intriguing – there is a strong connection between social media usage and relationship satisfaction.

It turns out that those couples who constantly post on social media platforms tend to experience lower levels of happiness when compared to couples who limit their social media activity.

Seeking validation is often a negative trait (Image via Unsplash/ Alexander Shatov)

It seems that constant social media posting leads to a tendency to compare one's own relationship to others. When we see other couples sharing their seemingly perfect moments and happy pictures, we can't help but feel inadequate and insecure. It becomes a challenge to avoid comparing our relationship to the highlight reels of others, and this can put strain on our own relationship.

On the flip side, the study found that couples who post less often on social media are less likely to engage in the harmful habit of comparison. By avoiding the constant pressure to showcase an idealized version of their relationship, these couples reported feeling less compelled to maintain a picture-perfect facade.

Instead, they focus on embracing authenticity and finding true happiness in their relationship.

Less comparison (Image via Unsplash/ Al Elmes)

So, what does this mean for couples who want to improve their relationship? It suggests that consciously reducing social media usage can actually contribute to a healthier and happier dynamic.

Rather than getting caught up in comparing their relationship to others, couples can shift their focus to nurturing their connection and cherishing the real, imperfect, yet beautiful moments they share.

Does this mean we have to completely abandon social media? Absolutely not

Keeping some things in private is beneficial (Image via Unsplash/ Carly Rae Hobbins)

Social media can still be a valuable tool for connecting and sharing meaningful experiences. However, it's important to be mindful of how it affects our relationship. Finding a balance between staying connected online and devoting quality time to our partner is crucial.

So, if you find yourself constantly comparing your relationship to others or feeling the pressure to present a perfect image online, it might be worth considering a social media break.

Redirect that time and energy towards building a stronger connection with your partner, and creating memories that are meant to be experienced in the real world, not just through a screen.

Social media is great. It allows for some great interactions with followers, and it gives us the opportunity to share our lives with others in a positive light. But it can also have its drawbacks. Like most things in life, social media is best when enjoyed in moderation—and this is especially true when it comes to posting on your partner or spouse's profile.

Because at the end of the day, there's no substitute for a real life conversation.