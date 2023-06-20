Simon Barney health update: How is his battle with cancer going now?

As everyone has been aware of Simon Barney and his diagnosis of throat cancer, fans, and well-wishers are keen to know the progress. The ex-husband of Tamra Judge from Real Housewives of Orange County has been battling stage 3 throat cancer for quite a while now.

Simon has been undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatments and remains optimistic about his fight against cancer which stood out to be inspirational for other people battling with the same thing. Despite the strained relationship between Simon and Tamra since their divorce in 2011, his cancer diagnosis has brought their family closer together.

Update on Simon Barney's cancer battle

Simon Barney disclosed his stage 3 throat cancer diagnosis and shared his cancer journey on Instagram through a series of photos depicting his transformation before, during, and after treatment. He has documented memorable moments on social media, including birthdays and holidays, celebrating the joys of life with his loved ones.

Tamra Judge, his ex-wife, has provided updates on his condition, mentioning that he's doing okay and still fighting. The illness has brought them closer together, and any ill feelings between them vanished as they rallied together for Simon's fight against cancer.

Treatments he went through

Simon Barney has successfully completed his treatment for his throat cancer diagnosis. The treatment involved a combination of chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and potentially other treatments tailored to his specific diagnosis and stage of cancer.

The completion of treatment indicates that Barney has undergone the necessary procedures and therapies aimed at treating the disease. At the moment he is just standing on his willpower and going through the process of regaining his strength.

Support from his family

Simon Barney and ex-wife Tamra Judge

Simon Barney's family has shown profound support throughout his cancer battle. Despite the past strains in their relationships, Tamra Judge, their children, and Simon's fiance, Catushia Lenni, have gathered together to provide him with love, care, and encouragement.

Tamra Judge, in particular, has been actively involved in supporting Simon during his cancer journey. She has expressed gratitude for Catushia's role as Simon's caregiver and acknowledged the positive impact their close relationship has had on Simon's well-being. This is the kind of understanding Simon needs at the time of his ordeal.

Tributes from his fans

Simon Barney has received heartfelt tributes and support from fans throughout the time he has been diagnosed with the disease. Quite a lot of fans have expressed their encouragement and well-wishes for his recovery through various social media platforms and online communities.

These updates from his Instagram allowed fans to witness Simon's strength and resilience in the face of his diagnosis. Many have expressed admiration for his courage and determination to fight the disease. The word of encouragement would definitely make him stronger and offer him the willpower to recover.

Additionally, fans have shown their support by sharing their own stories of personal battles with cancer or their experiences supporting loved ones through similar challenges. This virtual community of support has helped create a sense of solidarity and comfort for Simon Barney and his family during this difficult time.

