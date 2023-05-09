Singer Mac DeMarco quits smoking, caffeine, alcohol and cold foods

In an interview with the Associated Press, singer Mac DeMarco claimed to have quit unhealthy habits and said he has now adopted a healthy lifestyle.

The famous singer who released a 199-track collection of songs called One Wayne G a couple of weeks ago, used to smoke and drink alcohol. He also admitted to having vaped in the past.

DeMarco said:

“Haven’t had any nicotine in about a little over a year now. I did it on the Five Easy Hot Dogs trip, driving from New York to Salt Lake City — it was a horrible drive.

"I did that, and now I don’t do caffeine either … It’s not about being ‘straight,’ it’s about being free. I’m going to acupuncture. He says no cold foods, so there’s not going to be any more cold foods. No cold water, only hot water … and steak."

Mac DeMarco added:

"My journey with sobriety or whatever — I don’t have a journey, that sounds a bit weird. I’m not the most ‘sober guy’ sober guy, but I think I don’t like being beholden to things like that.

"As humans, what are we? We gotta have water, you gotta have shelter, you gotta have food — that’s enough things to be trapped by. I don’t want to be trapped by alcohol. I don’t want to be trapped by cigarettes."

Mac DeMarco: Life and career

Dorn Vernor Winfield MacBriare Smith IV, Mac DeMarco is a Canadian singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer.

He's of Italian descent, and his style of music has been described as blue wave, slacker rock and jizz jazz. His style of music employs use of flat drums, chorus and vibrato effects.

Shuggie Otis, Black Sabbath, Christopher Cross, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Jonathan Richman, Genesis, Sting and Weezer are his favorite artists and his inspirations.

Why did Mac DeMarco quit smoking?

DeMarco has been trying to get into a healthy lifestyle and believes that leaving unhealthy habits like smoking, consuming alcohol and cold foods are the first step towards a healthy and fit life.

Alcohol consumption contributes to chronic pain and depression. Studies have confirmed that even small amounts of alcohol aren't safe for health. Mac De Marco reckons he made the right decision for his life and career.

