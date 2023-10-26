Smelling scents during sleep boosts memory, study finds

Have you ever really considered how smell impacts our day-to-day? It may not get all the shine it deserves, but new research says that catching whiffs of strong scents while we sleep can have a major impact on memory.

A study that was shared in Frontiers in Neuroscience showed that training our sense of smell during sleep can level up the brain game, boosting cognitive performance and potentially helping us remember things better. Now, let's get into the nitty gritty.

How smell impacts our day-to-day life

Improves your sleep (Image via Veectezy)

Smell or olfaction is a lowkey key player in our well-being, but we don't always give it credit.

What's interesting is that losing our sense of smell can mess with our health in major ways, like making us more prone to depression and cognitive decline. Michael Leon, a neurobiologist at the University of California, Irvine, says that people tend to underestimate how valuable the olfactory system is.

Olfactory training and its benefits

Olfactory training, which involves deliberately exposing ourselves to strong scents, has gained attention due to its potential to stave off cognitive decline. In this recent study, Leon and his team took olfactory training a step further by exposing participants to smells while they slept.

The study

The study involved 20 generally healthy participants over the age of 60. Over a six-month period, they eceived overnight olfactory enrichment, while a control group did not.

The results were remarkable. All the participants who received the treatment showed a significant improvement in their ability to recall word lists in comparison to the control group.

Smelling scents enhances cognitive performance

Improves cognitive performance (Image via Veectezy)

The researchers are still uncertain about precisely how smelling scents during sleep enhances cognitive performance.

However, they believe that olfaction has a direct connection to brain regions linked to memory and emotion. Leon explains that the neurons involved in smelling have direct access to these regions, potentially explaining the improvements observed in the participants.

It's not just the cognitive improvements that are intriguing; the study also revealed physical changes in the brain structure of those who received the olfactory treatment.

The pathway connecting the memory and emotional centers in the brain showed positive changes, which are typically associated with deterioration in older adults and individuals with Alzheimer's disease.

Apart from the positive outcomes, the study also highlights the benefits of overnight olfactory training compared to previous methods. Previous successful attempts required multiple exposures throughout the day, making them more complicated to implement.

The overnight treatment, though, presents a potentially less intrusive and more convenient alternative.

While intriguing, recent findings on the use of scent during sleep to improve memory are far from conclusive

Yet more to discover and explore in this area. (Image via Veecteezy)

Although this study brings exciting findings, there're still some unanswered questions.

The researchers used commonly available essential oils like rose and eucalyptus, and it's unclear whether any scent would produce the same results. Additionally, the qualities of the scents, like pleasantness or foulness and the element of novelty still need to be explored further.

While olfactory training during sleep shows promise, it's important to exercise caution and not rush to embrace this new approach without further research. The study's results are encouraging but preliminary.

Replicating the study with a larger and more diverse group is essential to validate the findings and strengthen the evidence.

The role of smell in memory enhancement is an intriguing area of research. The study on the impact of smelling scents during sleep to boost memory provides exciting possibilities.

More research is needed, but the study opens up possibilities for digging deeper into cognitive health. So the next time you smell some nice scents, keep in mind that it could have a bigger effect on your memory than you think.