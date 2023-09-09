Smithsonian returns Sami woman’s brain to her family after 90 years

After almost 90 years, the Smithsonian Institution has finally returned the brain of Mary Sara, an 18-year-old Sami woman, to her family for burial, the Washington Post reports.

The young woman died of tuberculosis in a Seattle sanitarium in 1933. Her treating doctor, Charles Firestone, removed her brain and sent it to the curator of the division of physical anthropology at the Smithsonian, Ales Hrdlicka.

For decades, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History held her brain in storage before The Washington Post revealed earlier this year that it was part of the museum’s collection of 255 brains.

Mary's family was not aware that her brain had been taken and held by the Smithsonian for almost a century.

On learning of its seizure by The Washington Post, they petitioned the museum for its return. It was not until after The Washington Post published its investigation in August that the director of the Natural History Museum, Kirk Johnson, called Mary’s cousin, Martha Sara Jack, to help arrange for the brain's burial.

The ceremony was held at Evergreen Washelli, a cemetery in Seattle, where Mary Sara's body had been buried earlier. Her remains were buried without a headstone, and the family requested for her brain to be buried near the top of her existing grave.

A Smithsonian employee delivered Sara's brain to the cemetery in a cushioned wooden box, after flying from the DC area to Seattle with it immersed in preservatives within a sealed container.

During the intimate ceremony, a small group of relatives and community members gathered at the cemetery to lower the box with Mary Sara's brain into the new burial spot. Rachel Twitchell-Justiss, a distant cousin of Mary's, knelt down to the burial plot before the ceremony began.

With tears in her eyes, she kissed her hand, held it to the ground and whispered a message:

'I'm so sorry this happened to you, and we’re going to take care of you now.'

In August, The Washington Post published an investigation revealing that the Natural History Museum holds 255 brains, including Mary Sara's, in a Maryland storage facility. The vast majority of the remains were collected at the behest of Hrdlicka, an anthropologist who believed in the superiority of white people.

The museum is believed to be holding at least 30,700 human remains, many of which appear to have been seized without consent.

Smithsonian officials have returned or offered to return over 6,300 sets of remains over the last three decades. Mary Sara’s is the fifth brain from the museum’s collection to be returned, with the other four being repatriated to Native American families or communities.

That's because federal law requires the Smithsonian to notify Native American tribes of remains in its possession. The latest brain was sent to a Tlingit family in Sitka, Alaska, in 2007.