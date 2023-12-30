Sniffing rosemary essential oil is the secret for brain health

The sweet and savory aroma of rosemary, cinnamon's piny cousin, doesn't just tantalize the taste buds. Recent studies have found that rosemary's fragrance also stimulates brain function. If you thought that rosemary is merely for flavoring roasted potatoes, think again.

Rosemary, a proud native of the Mediterranean region, now grows across the globe, and yes, even in icy Canada. Beyond its symbolic beginnings, rosemary brings a wealth of benefits.

Brain-boosting fragrance you should know about

Reduces cortisol levels (Image via Unsplash/M Dean )

The ancient cultures of Greece and Rome associated rosemary with memory reinforcement. The herb used expertly in popular folk medicines is now becoming a hot commodity in scientific circles.

Researchers examining rosemary's aroma indicate its role in preventing acetylcholine's breakdown. Acetylcholine — a brain chemical — boosts cognitive abilities, along with alertness and concentration.

Lightens your mood (Image via Unsplash/Fulvio Cicolo)

When you're under stress or feeling anxious, the body's cortisol levels can rise. To put it simply, cortisol is a hormone that makes the heart race when you're scared. This 'stress hormone' hanging around the bloodstream for too long can crank up anxiety, so finding ways to lower the body's cortisol level is crucial.

Enter rosemary, a haven for those seeking mental calm. The humble herb's aroma eases the mind, lightens mood, relieves stress and cuts down cortisol level. Rosemary combats the bodily chaos caused by stress.

Rosemary's relationship with cortisol

Natural energy booster (Image via Unsplash/Manuela Bohm)

Something as simple as the scent of rosemary can mimic adrenal hormones when inhaled or massaged into your skin.

This interaction stirs the adrenal cortex, charging the body with a natural energy boost destined to flatten cortisol excess. Keep in mind that it doesn't mean that rosemary's stimulating scent helps everyone relax. It's all about the type of anxiety and how you react.

Inhaling the aroma of rosemary stimulates cognitive function. Sure, it's a staple in many meals, but rosemary works its magic differently when it's inhaled compared than when it's digested.

Alerts neurotransmitters (Image via Unsplash/Dorne Marting)

As you breathe it in, minuscule molecules find their way to the brain, setting off neurotransmitters — a kind of internal brain walking talkies — which activate motor neurons that put the muscles and brain into overdrive.

An interesting study tested this theory. Students exposed to a rosemary diffuser showed improved speed and accuracy when solving mathematical questions. It seems that the flavorful herb can deliver a masterclass in fostering focus.

Folk tales often praise rosemary as an aide for memory loss. Current studies testing this claim reveal promising results.

A study analyzing the curative effects of rosemary aromatherapy on elderly individuals, with 17 participants having Alzheimer's disease, showed significant improvement in cognitive function after therapy.

On pairing rosemary with another herb, bacopa, both exhibited an incredibly powerful impact on halting the production of harmful brain proteins linked with Alzheimer's progression.

The healing power of rosemary needs further research, but evidence gathered indicates positive effects for anxiety relief, improved cognitive function and even aiding memory loss treatment.

So, maybe, it's time to let the scent of rosemary usher in a new era of brain health. Who knew an aromatic secret to mental wellness is tucked away in your kitchen cabinet?