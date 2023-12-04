Special meditation program helps to improve mental health in seniors, study finds

A recent study conducted by researchers in London has revealed that a specially designed meditation program can significantly enhance the mental health and well-being of older adults. This groundbreaking program consisted of a nine-month mindfulness module, followed by a nine-month module focused on loving-kindness and compassion.

The participants in the meditation program attended weekly group sessions lasting two hours and engaged in daily 20-minute home practice. Additionally, they participated in a one-day retreat to deepen their meditation experience.

How meditation can improve the mental health of older adults

Improves memory and learning (Image via Unsplash/ Milan Fakurian)

The study's results were off the charts.The people who finished the program saw some serious improvements in their overall well-being and mental health. It was a major growth in areas like being awake, feeling connected, and gaining new insights.

They felt very calm, totally satisfied, and their view on life got way more positive. And check it, their relationships with others got even better, leading to some next-level connections.

Marco Schlosser, a PhD student at University College London (UCL) and the lead author of the study, stated:

"As the global population ages, it is increasingly crucial to understand how we can support older adults in maintaining and deepening their psychological well-being."

He emphasized that the study's findings suggest that long-term meditation training holds great promise as a non-pharmacological approach to supporting the flourishing of older adults.

Improves certain area of the brain (Image via Unsplash/ Josh Riemer)

Iit's important to know that the gains from the meditation program weren't the same for everyone. The ones who started off with lower levels of mental well-being? They saw some major growth, way more than the ones who were already doing pretty good. It's like they leveled up big time and left their initial struggles in the dust.

Longest randomized meditation training trial shows significant benefits for older adults

Effective breathing technique can help (Image via Unsplash/ Colton Sturgeon)

Dr. Natalie Marchant, a co-author of the study from the UCL Division of Psychiatry, expressed hope for further research to identify specific groups who would benefit the most from meditation training. The researchers believe that with further refinements, meditation programs can become even more beneficial for older adults.

This study represents the longest randomized meditation training trial to date, covering a span of 18 months and involving over 130 healthy individuals aged 65 to 84 who were fluent in French.

helps you to relax and calm your mind (Image via Unsplash/ Bret Kavanaugh)

Dr. Antoine Lutz, a senior author of the study from the Lyon Neuroscience Research Center in Inserm, France, noted that the study's findings open up opportunities for better meditation programs that specifically aid older adults in prospering.

This signifies a change in emphasis from solely preventing illness or poor health to adopting a comprehensive approach that encompasses the entire range of human well-being.

If you're looking to start your meditation routine, focusing on your breath is a popular and effective technique. Find a calm space where you can relax without any interruptions. Just tune in to your breath as it flows in and out of your body. And, if your mind starts to wander, no stress, just gently bring it back to your breath without judgment!

This great study published in PLoS ONE, and it's got some surprising evidence on how specially designed meditation program helps when it comes to seniors mental health. It's crystal clear that meditation does help prevent or reduce the risk of mental illness for seniors.

This study shows that when our elders get their meditation on, their mental well-being skyrockets. They feel calmer, more connected, and they gain a seriously positive outlook on life.