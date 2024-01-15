Study reveals around 900 chemicals in daily products increase breast cancer risk

More than 900 chemicals that are linked to breast cancer have been found in food, drinks and consumer goods, according to a recent study.

To identify the chemicals connected to the most frequent cancer in America, researchers examined official databases that contained tens of thousands of common compounds used in consumer goods, food and other industries.

The most common ways that women are exposed to the chemicals that cause breast cancer are through pesticides, which are applied to fruits and vegetables and cosmetic items like makeup, anti-wrinkle lotion, shampoo and soap.

Lead author Dr. Jennifer Kay said in a press release on January 10:

“Breast cancer is a hormonal disease, so the fact that so many chemicals can alter estrogen and progesterone is concerning.”

Talking about the study, she said,

“This new study provides a roadmap for regulators and manufacturers to quickly flag chemicals that could contribute to breast cancer in order to prevent their use in consumer products and find safer alternatives.”

Which products increase breast cancer risk?

Several daily use items contain harmful chemicals. (Image via Unsplash/ Kenny Eliason)

These toxins, which are found in many consumer goods, include parabens, phthalates, bisphenols and PFAS (per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances). They are present in food packaging, cosmetics and other products that we use on a daily basis. According to the study, there may be special risks associated with exposure to these substances, particularly when breast cells are dividing.

Among the most often used pesticides in the US were atrazine and malathion, which were on the list. Others, such as spirozamine, which is used on cereals, simazine, which is applied on a variety of fruits and vegetables and cycloate, which is used as an herbicide on spinach.

Because pesticides can cause DNA alterations that increase the likelihood that a cell will begin to proliferate uncontrollably, they may increase the risk of cancer.

A number of compounds were also included that were used in hair color items (such as 1,4-Benzenediamine), cosmetics (such as retinol), soaps, shampoos and shaving foam (such as octyl gallate).

Levonorgesterl, a medication that prevents the release of an egg and is used in abortions, was also included in the list. Several compounds used in paints and plastics, including laptop coverings and packaging, were also listed in the list.

The results of these findings have important ramifications for public health. It prompts questions regarding the extensive use of these substances and the possible health hazards they present. It emphasizes even more how crucial it is to control who is exposed to these substances. When establishing rules and standards for the use of chemicals in consumer items, public health organizations and authorities must consider these findings.