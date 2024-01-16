Study reveals harmful mental effects of energy drinks in children

According to a new study cited by the Sun, scientists have uncovered a startling discovery that implies consumption of high-sugar or caffeine energy drinks is connected to an increased risk of mental health difficulties, particularly among children.

To arrive at these conclusions, the review, which was published in the journal Public Health, examined 57 studies. It was discovered that several of them also reported a substantial correlation between the use of energy drinks, smoking, drinking alcohol, and binge drinking.

Researcher Dr Shelina Visram of Newcastle University said:

“We are deeply concerned about the findings that energy drinks can lead to psychological distress and issues with mental health. These are important public health concerns that need to be addressed."

What did the study say?

Experts from Teesside University and Newcastle University conducted a review, examining data from 57 studies to determine the impact on children. Over 1.2 million youth from 21 different nations, ages nine to 21, participated in the studies.

The results indicated that boys were more likely than girls to consume such drinks.

Children who consume these drinks—which can have up to twice as much caffeine as a cup of coffee—are more likely to become overweight and experience heart issues. Additionally, they are more likely to experience mental health issues like anxiety, sadness, and suicidal thoughts.

Severe stress, indications of ADHD, and poor sleep quality were additional risks.

Lead author Amelia Lake said:

“Energy drinks are marketed to children and young people as a way to improve energy and performance, but our findings suggest that they are actually doing more harm than good.”

Potential drawbacks of energy drinks

These drinks usually have a lot of caffeine in them, which can make it hard to fall asleep and raise blood pressure and heart rate. Overdosing on caffeine can lead to jitters, anxiety, and other negative effects.

Many such drinks contain a lot of sugar, which increases calorie intake. Frequent intake of sugar-filled beverages has been linked to dental problems, weight gain, and an increased risk of type 2 diabetes.

Frequent and excessive energy drink usage can cause caffeine reliance, making it difficult to operate without them. This may exacerbate the cycle of exhaustion and amphetamine dependency.

Young adults and teenagers are the target market for these drinks, and there are worries about the drinks' possible effects on them. Overconsumption of caffeine can lead to bad habits, disrupt sleep cycles, and impair academic performance.

The results of this study demand that young people who consume energy drinks take immediate action and raise awareness of the risks to their health.