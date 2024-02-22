Study suggests chemical in Cheerios, Quaker Oats may impact puberty and fertility

A recent study revealed an alarming fact: 80 percent of Americans show traces of a certain chemical found in every day cereals like Cheerios and Quaker Oats. What’s disturbing is that this chemical might hamper regular growth in teenagers, and may also cause issues with fertility — the ability to have children.

Researchers find troubling chemical in Cheerios and Quacker Oats

More and more chemicals are introduced in cheerios and quacker oats (Image via Unsplash/ Kai W)

The Environmental Working Group, an organization devoted to protecting public health, published this study recently. This study focused on a pesticide known by the name chlormequat.

A pesticide is a substance used to kill pests that harm crops. The particular pesticide, chlormequat, is known to toy with the normal growth of plants. Specifically, it stops them from bending over, making it easier for people to harvest them.

The worrying part is that this chemical is allowed to be used on oats and certain grains, the very crops we import to America. So, it’s no surprise that 92% of oat-based foods that people bought contained chlormequat.

General Mills and PepsiCo, the companies that produce Cheerios and Quaker Oats respectively, have yet to make any remarks about the findings.

In the same study, scientists found more and more people showing this chemical in their system over time. They tested a group of people between 2017 and 2023, and each passing year, more people tested positive for chlormequat.

Urgent call for safer crop practices amid growing concerns

Exposed to certain pesticides (Image via Unsplash/ Melissa Di Rocco)

Usually, a chemical such as chlormequat leaves the body quite quickly, in a matter of 24 hours. So, finding a large number of people with this chemical in their systems suggests that we are being exposed to this pesticide quite often.

While the study of chlormequat is still underway, past studies tell us that this chemical can impact the health of animals. Particularly, it can damage the reproductive system and mess with the normal growth in animals. It can change the growth of heads and bones, and play with key processes in the body. The question is, could this chemical harm humans too?

In addition to checking people, the Environmental Working Group also tested a variety of food products. They found chlormequat in almost all non-organic oat-based foods, Cheerios, only a few wheat-based foods, and only one organic sample.

The group hasn't stopped with these findings. They want to further study the impact of chlormequat and are demanding answers from federal authorities. One of their main concerns is to know whether the Food and Drug Administration, the body that checks the safety of our food, should test American foods for this chemical.

The fact that this chemical is being proposed for use on certain crops grown in the U.S. is worrying to the group. In response to a request from Taminco, the company that makes chlormequat, authorities proposed to allow the use of this chemical for the first time on barley, oat, triticale, and wheat grown here.

In the face of these findings, the group has urged consumers to make safer choices. They recommend people choose organic oats, which are grown without harmful pesticides like chlormequat. Simply put, safer food choices could protect us from these concerning chemicals menyioned in Cheerios.