Sunny Hostin opens up about her surgeries - Here's everything you need to know

Sunny Hostin, co-host of The View, underwent a series of cosmetic surgeries in the August of 2022. These procedures included a breast reduction and lift, along with liposuction on her waist and chin. Hostin, who openly discussed her motivations behind the surgeries, emphasized that they were primarily driven by health considerations and self-care.

She revealed that years of dealing with back pain and body image issues led her to make this decision. Furthermore, she shared her long-standing struggles with clothing fit and wardrobe adjustments to accommodate her body shape.

Following the surgeries, Sunny Hostin reported feeling like a "better version" of herself and expressed no shame in her decision. She aimed to destigmatize cosmetic procedures by sharing her story and encouraging others to prioritize their well-being and body confidence.

Sunny Hostin and her surgeries

Sunny Hostin (Image via Instagram/@sunny)

Hostin's decision to pursue these surgical procedures was rooted in a combination of health considerations and a desire for self-care. Chronic back pain and longstanding body image concerns were the primary drivers behind her choice. She candidly stated:

I feel like a better version of myself. It was a health decision and a self-care decision.

The television personality had grappled with the challenges of fitting into clothing due to her body shape. In her own words, she disclosed how she used to manage her appearance, saying:

My waist was small, but my top was so big I would wear a minimizer bra and a sports bra or a binder all the time.

Hostin's clothing choices often necessitated the expertise of a stylist to tailor outfits for a proper fit.

Sunny Hostin (Image via Getty Images)

The turning point came during her attendance at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in April 2022, when Hostin found herself struggling with the fit of her attire. She recalled the emotional experience, stating:

I sat there and didn't eat anything. I couldn't lift my hand because my boobs were going to fall out.

Subsequently, Hostin promptly sought the expertise of a plastic surgeon and a breast specialist. The surgeries encompassed breast reduction and lift to address her chest size, along with liposuction targeting her waist and chin. These interventions led to a remarkable transformation in her overall appearance.

Hostin's decision to share her journey openly was underscored by her desire to destigmatize cosmetic surgeries. She asserted:

I thought I would feel shame, like: 'Oh my God, I'm doing plastic surgery like all these crazy celebrities.' But I don't feel shame at all.

By sharing her story, she aimed to inspire others to prioritize their own body confidence and well-being.

How does she feel about herself post-surgery?

Sunny Hostin (Image via Instagram/@sunny)

Hostin has reported feeling content and confident in her post-surgery state. In her interview with People Magazine, she described her current condition as positive and expressed satisfaction with the results of her cosmetic surgeries. In her own words, she said:

I feel great.

- a sentiment that reflects her newfound sense of self-assurance and comfort.

Sunny Hostin went through a significant transformation, transitioning from a G-cup bra size to a C-cup, and she didn't hesitate to add a touch of humor to her journey, quipping,

I don't know, you may see me naked on The View!

This light-hearted comment suggests her openness and comfort in discussing her experiences.

Her post-surgery well-being also extends to her daily life. She revealed that she now feels at ease prancing around her house nude, which underscores her improved body confidence and overall positive outlook.