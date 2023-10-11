‘Superbug’ threat sparks concern as study exposes soda fountains as breeding grounds

If you love your bubble tea/whisky slushies and other fizzy drinks from that soda fountain machine, the 'superbug' study could be an eye-opener.

However, your feelings could be coming at the expense of your health. According to a new study, the soda fountain machines you drink from might have 'superbugs,' which aren't easy to get rid of.

These bacteria are some serious "superbugs" that you don't want anywhere near your favorite ice-cold soda. They contain C=certain strains like Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Campylobacter jejuni, listeria, salmonella and E. coli.

If you're already sipping on your favorite drinks at soda fountains and want to know about these "superbugs," this study can come in handy.

Alarming study shows soda fountain machines infested with ‘superbugs’

Coliform bacteria (Image via Unsplash/Adrian Lange)

The survey examined soda fountains, water vending machines and tap water in the eastern Coachella Valley.

It's baffling to know that around 41% of soda fountains had coliform bacteria, which can cause diseases. What's worse, they found these germs in 80% of soda fountain taps, 50% of restaurant tap water and 20% of water-vending machines.

This is a big red flag, suggesting that there might be contamination beyond just the eastern Coachella valley.

These bacteria ate also antibiotic resistance (Image via Unsplash/nataliya Smirnova)

The study's main author, Thomas Hile, is really worried about the problem of soda fountain contamination.

Another expert, Microbiologist Joan Rose from Michigan State University agrees with the need for more investigations to understand the threat posed by these pathogens.

The presence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria in soda fountains highlights the urgency for more awareness and actions to protect public health.

How soda fountains are turning into breeding grounds for dangerous bacteria

Maggots were found in McDonalds Coke. (Image via Unsplash/Nik A PGQpBcylvOA)

These recent findings are not isolated incidents. Instances of fast-food cleanliness issues have been reported in the past. Customers have discovered maggots in McDonald's dipping sauce dispensers and soda machines.

Once, a pregnant woman drank a Coke Zero from McDonald's and found some tiny maggots in it. That's not all - in Washington state, six people got sick, and three died from drinking milkshakes with listeria.

This has been a known issue for a while because a 2010 study in Virginia also found coliform bacteria in sodas, revealing that this is a persistent problem.

Uncleaned soda fountain acts as a biofilm for these bacteria. (Image via Unsplash /CDC)

The study's analysis of water samples revealed the presence of biofilms, which are communities of microorganisms representing severe contamination.

It was observed that the levels of bacteria in soda fountain samples exceeded the maximum permissible limits set by the Environmental Protection Agency. The study suggested that biofilms develop over time in water distribution systems, particularly in plastic piping supplying water to soda fountains and water-vending machines.

The lack of regular cleaning and monitoring creates an ideal environment for the growth of biofilms and bacteria.

To tackle this problem, the study authors stressed the importance of keeping a closer eye on soda fountains in fast-food spots and water-vending machines.

They suggested using special tubes that have antimicrobial properties, like what dentists use, and highlighted the need for regular cleaning and maintenance to stop bacteria from growing.

It's vital to set strict hygiene rules and do regular inspections to keep consumers safe. The findings exposing soda fountains as breeding grounds for 'superbug' bacteria have sparked concern and urgency in addressing this public health threat.

The contamination of these machines with antibiotic-resistant bacteria poses a serious risk to consumers.