Taylor Swift fan dies during concert amid heatwave conditions in Brazil

According to a statement from the Brazilian show organizers, a 23-year-old Taylor Swift fan passed away at the singer's Eras Tour show in Rio de Janeiro on Friday, November 17. She was identified as Ana Clara Benevides Machado by Time4Fun, the concert organizer.

Taylor Swift posted on Instagram on November 18, expressing her shock on the same.

She wrote:

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show.”

She further added:

"I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends."

Taylor Swift's Instagram story posted on November 18. (Image via Instagram @taylorswift)

Friday night's performance by Taylor Swift in Rio de Janeiro was a part of her "Eras Tour." Before heading to São Paulo for her first gigs there starting on November 24, she has two more shows scheduled for the city on Saturday and Sunday.

What caused the death of Taylor Swift’s fan during the concert?

Temperatures are rising in Brazil. (Image via Unsplash/ Lucian)

According to the Brazilian daily Fohla De Sao Paolo via BBC, the fan passed away in the stadium after fainting, and cardiorespiratory arrest was listed as the cause of death. The tragic incident took place in Rio de Janeiro during a deadly heat wave.

The National Institute of Meteorology claims that the heat poses a "great danger" to the majority of Brazilian states. A red alert was issued by the organization for the center-west, southeast, and northern regions, indicating "a high probability of major damage and accidents, with risks to physical integrity or even human life."

Time4Fun, the show's organizers, posted on Instagram that Benevides was seen by paramedics as she fainted in the stadium. According to the statement, she was carried to the stadium's first aid station and eventually to a hospital, where she passed away an hour later.

Even though Rio and most of Brazil have experienced record-breaking temperatures this week due to a hazardous and long-lasting heat wave, spectators have been waiting in the sun for many hours. Multiple local media outlets claimed that water bottles were not permitted inside the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium.

A look at rising temperatures in Brazil

Brazil is facing heatwave. (Image via Unsplash/ Pawel Czerwinski)

The highest heat index (combination of temperature and humidity) ever recorded in Rio on the morning of Tuesday, November 14, was 58.5 degrees Celsius (137 Fahrenheit). Wednesday's actual temperature decreased somewhat, but Thursday's high of 40 degrees Celsius (104 F) was predicted.

Severe heat can have an adverse effect on the kidneys, the heart, and breathing; the old and the young are especially vulnerable.

In the last 70 years, the frequency of heat waves has increased sevenfold, as per research released this week by the federal National Institute for Space Research. This one is the seventh that has arrived in Brazil this year.