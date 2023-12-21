Teenage girl becomes first-ever documented case of vocal cord paralysis from COVID-19

A young girl, who was in great shape, contracted COVID-19. Soon, she struggled to breathe, as the virus severely impacted her vocal cords, paralysing them.

To keep her breathing on track for more than a year, she had to undergo a serious procedure called tracheostomy — a fancy term for creating an opening below her voice box in the windpipe.

A new case report suggests that COVID-19 can mess with the nervous system and lead to vocal cord paralysis in rare instances.

How COVID-19 impacted the young girl's vocal cords

Bilateral vocal cord paralysis (Image via Unsplash/Waldemar vJs)

Before contracting the virus, the girl, who was otherwise healthy, began experiencing symptoms commonly associated with COVID-19. Worried about her condition, she sought medical attention and was subsequently diagnosed with COVID-19 at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Nine days later, she returned to the hospital's emergency room with a new and alarming issue: she had lost all movement in her larynx, a condition known as bilateral vocal cord paralysis.

This unique case was reported in the medical journal Pediatrics, highlighting the significance of this distressing complication in adolescents who contract COVID-19.

Dr. Danielle Reny Larrow, a resident at Mass Eye and Ear and the first author of the report, emphasized the importance of considering this newly recognized potential complication in any child presenting with respiratory, speech or swallowing difficulties after a recent COVID-19 diagnosis.

Such symptoms could mistakenly be attributed to more common conditions like asthma, making it critical to monitor and evaluate young patients carefully.

Long-term neurotrophic effects of COVID-19 on younger individuals

Relied on artificial means of breathing (Image via Unsplash/Richard Catabay)

In an effort to determine the extent of her condition, the young girl underwent a battery of tests, including blood work and cerebrospinal fluid analysis. Unfortunately, speech therapy did not yield positive results, leading to a difficult decision.

The medical team decided to perform a tracheostomy, creating an alternative airway for her. For the next 15 months, she relied on this artificial means of breathing.

Dr. Christopher Hartnick, senior author of the report and Director of the Division of Pediatric Otolaryngology and Pediatric Airway, Voice and Swallowing Center at Mass Eye and Ear, expressed the unusual nature of this case. Losing the function of an important cranial nerve, particularly in a young and healthy individual, was an unexpected and perplexing event.

Remarkably, the teenager showed resilience and determination throughout her ordeal. Just in time for her high school graduation and prom, 15 months after the procedure, she was able to breathe without the tracheostomy device.

Dr. Hartnick recalls her determination, saying that she refused to attend her prom with the device in place. As a result, the medical team intervened to ensure her senior prom experience was tracheostomy-free, allowing her to participate fully in these significant milestones.

While vocal cord paralysis is more commonly observed in adults, usually due to COVID-19-induced post-viral neuropathy, this case demonstrates that it can occur in adolescents as well. The aforementioned revelation highlights the importance of understanding the potential long-term, neurotrophic effects of COVID-19 on younger individuals.

Dr. Hartnick urges the pediatric community to be aware of these unexpected complications and stresses the need to provide optimal care for children affected by COVID-19.

This first documented case of vocal cord paralysis in a teenager serves as a reminder that the impact of the virus can extend beyond its initial presentation, necessitating ongoing research and vigilance.

This development emphasizes the urgent need for comprehensive approaches to COVID-19 prevention and treatment to safeguard the well-being of individuals of all ages.