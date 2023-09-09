The US is experiencing a laxative shortage, the TikTok trend may be the reason

Some years ago, people faced a toilet paper shortage, and now Americans are experiencing a laxative shortage.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the laxative shortage is due to rising demand for polyethylene glycol 3350, the chemical name for products like MiraLAX. That's because more people in the U.S. between the ages of 18 and 42 are using these items more often and also looking for them.

Of course, dietary habits play a part as well. Many people's diets altered during the pandemic, containing more processed and junk food, which might cause irregularity. Although the occasional use of laxatives is harmless, physicians are concerned about the rising abuse.

Is the laxative shortage linked to viral TikTok trend?

Laxative shortage might be linked with TikTok trend. (Image via Pexels/ Artem Podrez)

Social media misinformation is one factor in the laxative shortage. On TikTok, the hashtag #GutTok is trending with more than 1.1 billion views and contains misguiding information about what is healthy in the restroom.

According to WSJ, psychologists discovered that colon-stimulating drugs such as polyethylene glycol 3350, also known by the trade names Miralax, Ex-Lax, and Glycolax, are promoted on the video-sharing platform as a "budget Ozempic" to get slim.

Amazon searches for laxatives have increased three fold in the last year, according to Pattern, an analytics firm, which was quoted in the Wall Street Journal.

Suppliers claim that the proportion of younger clients who are currently reliant on the products is more unexpected. Haleon, the maker of Benefiber, reports that consumers between the ages of 18 and 42 are purchasing fiber supplements at a higher rate than ever before.

Do laxatives really help with weight loss?

Laxatives are prescribed for constipation. (Image via Pexels/ Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

It is strongly advised not to use laxatives for weight loss as they are neither safe nor efficient. Through the stimulation of bowel movements and an increase in the frequency of stool evacuation, laxatives aim to treat constipation. They function by encouraging the colon and intestines to eliminate waste from the body.

Laxatives can cause the body to lose vital electrolytes and fluids, which can result in dehydration if used excessively. Dehydration can have detrimental effects on one's health, such as electrolyte imbalances, kidney issues, and in extreme situations, even life-threatening illnesses.

Laxatives may prevent you from absorbing vital nutrients from your food. Long-term usage of laxatives can result in nutritional deficiencies, which could harm your general health. Moreover, the body may become tolerant of laxatives and require higher doses to have the same effect. This can result in a risky cycle of relying too much on laxatives to have regular bowel motions.

If you want to reduce your weight, it's crucial to do so using sustainable, safe practices that put your general health and well-being first. This involves eating a balanced diet, getting regular exercise, and seeking advice and support from a healthcare provider or qualified dietitian.