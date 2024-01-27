“There’s a lot more chemicals in American food” - Americans feel healthier eating overseas due to differences in food sourcing

In the United States, a plate full of diverse American food often masks a hidden truth about our food's quality. More and more Americans are reporting that they feel better when eating abroad, pointing to a stark difference in how food is sourced and prepared.

The article explores why American food, often loaded with chemicals due to our industrialized supply chains, might not be as wholesome as we think. We'll look at how the way our food is sourced affects our health and wellness, revealing why the food you eat here might not be quite what you expect.

The monopoly of American food sourcing and Its implications

American food (Image via Unsplash/Elevate)

The American food landscape is dominated by a handful of large suppliers, like Sysco Foods, leading to uniformity in where restaurants get their ingredients. This efficiency in supply often comes with a hidden cost - the quality and variety of our food.

Take French fries, for example: in Europe, they're made simply, with minimal ingredients, but in the U.S., they often have a lengthy list of additives aimed at cost-saving or taste enhancement, potentially at the cost of health. Additionally, the heavy use of pesticides and herbicides in American agriculture introduces even more chemicals into our food.

All these factors mean that the American diet is often less about nourishment and more about convenience and saving money, with a significant impact on public health.

Health Consequences of Chemical-Heavy Diets

Eating food packed with additives, preservatives, and artificial flavors, as is common in the U.S., has significant health repercussions. Our bodies react to these chemicals not just with weight gain but with inflammation - a sign of distress about these unnatural substances. This inflammation, often mistaken for fat, indicates deeper health issues.

American food (Image via Unsplash/Luisa Brimble)

Coupled with low water quality in the U.S., which adds more contaminants to our diet, our bodies are in a constant battle against these harmful substances.

When Americans eat abroad, they often consume food with fewer additives, leading to less inflammation and a feeling of improved health. This striking difference highlights the need to reevaluate the American diet and its long-term effects on our health and well-being.

The stark difference in food quality between the U.S. and other countries goes beyond just taste; it's a significant health hazard. It's crucial to comprehend and address the implications of a diet heavy on chemicals.

Doing so is not just about improving the health of Americans but also about fundamentally transforming our approach to food and nutrition. This change is essential for fostering a healthier, more informed society where food choices are made with wellness in mind.