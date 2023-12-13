If you have been seeking a natural Indian Herb to alleviate stress and anxiety, you may have come across ashwagandha. The popular herb, originating from Ayurveda, is an ancient Indian form of medicine, has been gaining attention for its stress-relieving benefits.

However, while ashwagandha shows promise, it is important to approach this indian herb usage with mindfulness and caution.

Ancient Indian herb – popularity of ashwagandha in Ayurveda

Can be consumed in different form (Image via Unsplash/ Alazar Ferrazzini)

Ashwagandha is a potent herb with a 5,000-year history in Ayurveda. Over the years, it has gained popularity worldwide for its stress-reducing properties. Traditionally consumed as tea or powder, ashwagandha is now available in various convenient formats such as capsules, gummies, and beverages.

A typical 30-day supply ranges from $20 to $30, making it affordable for many.

Recently, there has been growing evidence supporting ashwagandha's effectiveness in reducing stress and anxiety. Studies have shown that ashwagandha can lower cortisol levels, perceived stress, and improve sleep quality.

Additional benefits of ashwagandha for muscle recovery

Helps with anxiety and muscle recovery (Image via Unsplash/ Sinitta Leunen)

A systematic review published in the Journal of Herbal Medicine analyzed seven studies involving nearly 500 adults in India.

The results demonstrated that those who consumed ashwagandha for six to eight weeks experienced significant reductions in stress, anxiety, cortisol levels. It also helped in improved sleep quality and reduced fatigue compared to the control group.

Another clinical trial conducted in Florida with 60 participants confirmed positive changes in anxiety, stress, food cravings, and depression levels after a 30-day intake of ashwagandha capsules.

Apart from its stress-reducing effects, ashwagandha is known for its potential benefits in muscle recovery and male reproductive health. Many even consume this to enhance their workouts and build endurance often turn to ashwagandha.

Furthermore, its rejuvenating properties contribute to its popularity for anti-aging purposes.

Best practices for optimal ashwagandha usage

However the dosage should be kept low (Image via Unsplash/ Katherine Hanlon)

While ashwagandha is generally considered safe for most individuals, it is crucial to exercise mindfulness and seek professional advice. Pregnant individuals, those with specific autoimmune conditions or cancers, and those with ulcers should exercise caution and avoid using ashwagandha.

Consulting with a physician, Ayurveda practitioner, or doctor of Ayurveda is recommended to determine if ashwagandha is suitable for individual circumstances.

Moreover, this ancient indian herb should not be seen as a standalone solution for stress and anxiety management. It is important to incorporate other stress-management techniques while using ashwagandha.

Over-relying on any single herb or supplement may prevent a comprehensive approach to overall well-being.

Dosage and periodic breaks should also be considered when using ashwagandha. In traditional Ayurvedic medicine, it is recommended to use ashwagandha for a defined period, typically three months, before taking a break. This practice is believed to optimize its benefits and avoid long-term dependency.

Lastly, quality control should not be overlooked when choosing ashwagandha supplements. As the FDA has limited regulation, there may be variations in product quality, strength, and potency.

Therefore, it is crucial to source supplements from trusted and reputable manufacturers to ensure both effectiveness and safety.

In conclusion, ashwagandha, an ancient Indian herb, has shown promising results in reducing stress and anxiety levels. With its long-standing use in Ayurvedic medicine and scientific evidence, it offers potential benefits for those seeking natural stress relief.

However, it is important to consume ancient indian herb with mindfulness, seek professional advice, and incorporate a holistic approach to stress management.