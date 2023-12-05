This holiday spice may help improve memory, learning and other mental functions

As the holiday season approaches, the aroma of cinnamon spice fills the air, signaling the arrival of cozy gatherings and delicious treats. But did you know that besides its delightful taste, cinnamon may also offer benefits for memory, learning, and overall mental function?

A recent study conducted by researchers from Birjand University of Medical Sciences suggests that incorporating cinnamon into our diets might enhance cognitive abilities and even help alleviate symptoms of anxiety.

Cinnamon spice may improve memory, learning, and mental function

Versatile spice (Image via Unsplash/ June Andrel George)

Cinnamon has long been recognized for its health-promoting properties. Previous research has unveiled its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and even anti-cancer effects.

The versatile spice has also been found to bolster our immune system. Now, scientists have turned their attention to the impact of cinnamon on cognitive function, rendering encouraging results.

Impacts your cognitive function (Image via Unsplash/ diana Polekhina)

A team of researchers conducted a meta-analysis of 40 previous studies that focused on the effects of cinnamon on memory and learning. The studies included both laboratory experiments and clinical trials. Their collective analysis uncovered consistent evidence supporting the notion that cinnamon consumption can positively influence cognitive function.

In the laboratory studies (in-vivo and in-vitro), the researchers discovered that cinnamon, along with its key components such as cinnamic acid, eugenol, and cinnamaldehyde, exhibited a favorable effect on cognitive function.

In-vitro studies demonstrated that the inclusion of cinnamon or cinnamaldehyde in cell cultures increased cell viability while reducing the aggregation of proteins associated with Alzheimer's disease.

To explore the effects of cinnamon on cognitive function in humans, two clinical studies were conducted. In one study, young adults were instructed to chew cinnamon gum, while in another study, prediabetic adults consumed cinnamon-laced white bread. The results were intriguing.

The young adults who chewed cinnamon gum reported improvements in cognitive function and memory, along with a reduction in anxiety symptoms. However, the prediabetic adults did not experience significant changes in cognitive function after consuming the cinnamon-infused bread.

The results of cinnamon gum and cinnamon-infused bread studies

Needs more details on how cinnamon spice impacts the brain (Image via Unsplash/ Gaspar Uhas)

Despite the promising findings, the researchers stress the importance of conducting more comprehensive studies to fully understand the potential benefits of cinnamon. They hope that future research will look more in detail into the impact of cinnamon on the brain. It aims to investigate its potential for slowing down cognitive decline and enhancing overall brain health.

The findings of this study highlight a potential avenue for improving memory, learning, and mental functions through the consumption of cinnamon spice. As we embrace the holiday season, incorporating cinnamon into our favorite festive recipes could provide an accessible and enjoyable way to support our cognitive health.

However, it's essential to keep in mind that further research is required to validate and comprehend the full extent of cinnamon's benefits.

Beyond its role as a seasonal spice, cinnamon may hold the key to enhancing our cognitive abilities and supporting brain health. The study conducted by Birjand University of Medical Sciences indicates a positive association between cinnamon consumption and improved memory, learning, and the alleviation of anxiety symptoms.

So, this holiday season, as you savor the warm flavors of cinnamon in your favorite treats, remember that you may also be nourishing your brain.