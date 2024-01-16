TikTok raw beef trend: Think twice before trying it out

The world of TikTok is full of exciting, fun, and sometimes bizarre challenges that instantly grab the attention of its users. A new trend that has taken the platform by storm is the raw beef challenge.

Although it might seem like just another entertaining fad, experts warn that this is one TikTok trend you should think twice about before participating.

A trend that's not quite 'well done'

Trending tiktok trend rawbeef (Image via Unsplash/Jose Ignacio)

This peculiar trend requires participants to eat fresh, uncooked beef straight from the packaging.

That has caught many off-guard, as the raw beef challenge gained traction and collected millions of views under the hashtag #rawbeef. Although it might look thrilling and bold, experts say that this trend is far from harmless.

Risks associated with eating raw beef

Eating raw beef brings several health concerns to the forefront. Researchers and health professionals explain that consuming raw or undercooked meat can be dangerous due to the potential presence of harmful bacteria, like E. coli and Salmonella.

These bacteria can cause food poisoning, which may lead to symptoms like vomiting, stomach cramps and diarrhea.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also emphasizes the importance of avoiding raw and undercooked meat because of the risk of bacterial infections.

Don't be fooled by the hype

Consult a doctor before trying raw meat trend (Image via Unsplash/Natalia Gusakova)

In the fast-paced world of TikTok, attention-grabbing content can quickly become popular. The raw beef trend has attracted widespread interest by its shock value alone. However, just because something gains popularity on social media doesn't mean it's safe or wise to follow suit.

Although some TikTokers say that raw beef is a regular part of their diet, it's crucial to remember that social media trends aren't always reliable to inform decisions about your health.

Consult a doctor or nutritionist to discuss dietary changes, particularly when they involve consuming food that carries health risks.

Food safety matters

The alarming raw beef trend on TikTok emphasizes the importance of food safety knowledge among users.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service suggests cooking meat to the proper internal temperature to eliminate any harmful bacteria. For beef, this means reaching a minimum internal temperature of 145 degrees F (63 degrees C) and allowing it to rest for at least three minutes.

Not all trends are worth following

Viral trends are harmful (Image via Unsplash/Paras Kapoor)

Social media platforms are no strangers to peculiar and sometimes downright dangerous trends. However, users need to critically assess the safety and reason behind each challenge before participating.

The raw beef trend on TikTok is a striking example of why it's essential to prioritize your health over the desire for viral fame. It's not worth putting your well-being on the line in pursuit of fleeting online popularity.

As new content and trends continue to emerge, it's vital for everyone – especially younger audiences – to understand the potential hazards associated with these viral challenges. For now, it's best to leave raw beef in the cooking pan and not on your TikTok profile.

Always think twice, and remember that your health is far more important than participating in risky trends.