Do you have tough menstrual cramps every month? If you do, turmeric and Indian frankincense could help.

Lots of ladies pop pain pills to deal with bad period pains. But new research shows there might be a less intense way to ease the cramps.

A study published in the NCBI journal found that a mix of turmeric and Indian frankincense can up pain tolerance and make periods less painful for women.

A unique herbal blend for menstrual cramp relief

A group of scientists did a study on this mix herbal blend which had - turmeric, boswellia and sesame . It's got turmeric extract, Indian frankincense extract (Boswellia serrata) and sesame oil.

They tested it on 60 women dealing with bad cramps in their lower belly and pelvic area, called primary dysmenorrhea. The ladies were randomly picked to get either a fake pill or two 500 mg softgels of the herbal mix.

Throughout the study, the researchers evaluated the participants' menstrual pain every 30 minutes for a period of six hours. The results were quite promising.

The group taking the herbal blend experienced a significant reduction in pain intensity compared to the placebo group.

In fact, the pain relief offered by the herb blend was found to be 12.6 times greater than that of the placebo. After six hours, this difference further expanded to a remarkable 20.6 times better pain relief.

Why does the blend work?

The researchers suggest that the herbal blend's effectiveness may be attributed to its ability to suppress the formation of a hormone-like compound called PGE2, which is involved in uterine contractions.

Stopping that hormone-like compound from forming is thought to help reduce inflammation and relieve the pain associated with dysmenorrhea.

Moreover, curcumin, found in turmeric, has some estrogenic effects that can help put a stop to uterine contractions.

The active compound in sesame oil, called sesamin, is also believed to modulate hormone levels to create an environment that counteracts estrogen availability and metabolism.

Also reduces pain associated wit dysmenorrhea (Image via Unsplash/Kelly S)

The unique composition of the tested herbal blend seems to relieve menstrual pain by selectively controlling the hormones involved in pain sensation and the contraction of the uterus.

Rhuleave-K has the potential to offer an easy and rapid natural solution for menstrual pain relief. Lots of ladies worldwide go through the pain of menstrual cramps,

A lot of them turn to OTC painkillers to help, but there has been a rise in women looking for natural, all-around solutions to the pain.

The results of this study indicate that Rhuleave-K could be a valuable alternative for women in search of such menstrual cramps relief.

While the results are encouraging, it's important to note that the study had a relatively small sample size and lacked a standard control group.

To make sure that the findings apply to more people, future research needs to include more people, run it for longer and have a control group.

Thr bottom line is that the recent study on that natural herbal mix of turmeric and Indian frankincense looks quite promising for easing menstrual cramps.