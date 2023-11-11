US surgeons perform world’s first whole eye transplant; hailed as a major medical achievement     

The surgeons in the United States have successfully performed the first-ever whole eye transplant and a partial face transplant on Aaron James, a 46-year-old military veteran from Arkansas.

The surgery performed by doctors at New York University Langone Health has been hailed as a medical breakthrough. But, till now it’s not sure if James will regain vision in his newly transplanted eye.

What procedures did the eye transplant surgery involve?

The surgery took 21 hours. (Image via Pexels/Vidal Balielo Jr)

This first-ever whole eye transplant surgery, which took 21 hours involved the removal of James’s entire left eye as well as fifty percent of his face.

This has made the surgery world’s first ever and most successful human whole eye transplant in medical history.

The surgery team was led by more than 140 surgeons

The surgery which took place on May 27 involved a team of more than 140 surgeons and other medical professionals.

After the success of the eye transplant surgery, the leading surgeon of the team as well as the director of the Face Transplant Program, Eduardo D. Rodriguez said:

"Aaron has been extremely motivated to regain the function and independence he lost after his injury. We couldn't have asked for a more perfect patient."

He continued:

"We owe much of our success in this monumental endeavour to the exceptional institutional support we receive at NYU Langone and the unwavering dedication of our world-class team to delivering the highest level of care to our patients."

Aaron James with wife. (Image via france24.com)

"This achievement demonstrates our capacity to embrace the most difficult challenges and drive continuous advancements in the field of transplantation and beyond," said Dr Rodriguez.

As per WION, in an interview with ABC News, Dr Rodriguez also said:

"We're not claiming that we are going to restore sight. But there's no doubt in my mind we are one step closer."

While it's unknown if James will regain vision in his eye, the transplanted eye. However, has shown great signs of improvement, as per a press release shared by the New York University Langone Health.

Surgeons at the hospital also believe that this surgery will offer scientists new possibilities for improvements in vision-based therapies and other medical fields.

According to reports, James suffered a 7,200 high-voltage electrical accident in 2021 while working as a lineman. His face touched a live wire which caused him to lose his left eye, lips and nose, his left arm above the elbow and left chin and cheek as well.

Before undergoing the eye transplant, James also underwent multiple reconstructive surgeries and later, was referred to the New York University Langone Health.