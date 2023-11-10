Valneva’s chikungunya vaccine gets USFDA approval

On November 9, US health officials approved the first-ever chikungunya vaccine, a virus spread by infected mosquitoes that the Food and Drug Administration has classified as "an emerging global health threat."

According to the FDA, the vaccine, created by European company Valneva and branded as Ixchiq, has been licensed for use in individuals 18 years of age and older who are at a higher risk of exposure. This vaccine is the first to be approved for the vector-borne disease, which is endemic in tropical and subtropical regions of Southeast Asia, Africa, and parts of the Americas where mosquitoes carrying the chikungunya virus are found.

Over the past 15 years, at least 5 million instances of chikungunya virus infection have been reported worldwide, making it a growing health danger, as per the FDA.

How safe is the world’s first chikungunya vaccine?

Chikungunya is spread by infected mosquitoes. (Image via Unsplash/ Shardar Tarikul Islam)

Two clinical studies, one involving about 1,000 people who got a placebo, and the other involving about 3,500 participants who were 18 years of age or older, were conducted in North America to assess the safety of the chikungunya vaccine.

The side effects that vaccination recipients most frequently reported experiencing were headache, weariness, joint and muscular soreness, fever, nausea, and injection site sensitivity.

An injection into the muscle is used to deliver Ixchiq as a single dosage. It may give the vaccination recipient symptoms that are similar to those of chikungunya disease since it contains a live, weakened strain of the chikungunya virus.

Common symptoms of chikungunya virus

Common symptoms of chikungunya include fever, headache. (Image via Unsplash/ Mithil Girish)

Common chikungunya symptoms include fever, severe joint pain, and rash. They might also include headaches and muscle soreness. Symptoms usually appear one week after infection. Disabling polyarthritis can result from persistent disease in up to half of cases. Drinking plenty of water and taking over-the-counter painkillers are standard treatments.

Additional cautions and warnings state that although it's unknown if the weakened vaccination virus can spread or cause these adverse outcomes, vertical transmission of the wild chikungunya virus from pregnant women to infants can occasionally result in severe or deadly disease. Studies have revealed that 14 days after immunization, the attenuated vaccine virus is undetectable.

Peter Marks, Director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in an official statement,

"Infection with chikungunya virus can lead to severe disease and prolonged health problems, particularly for older adults and individuals with underlying medical conditions."

Addressing the need for the chikungunya vaccine, he said,

"Today's approval addresses an unmet medical need and is an important advancement in the prevention of a potentially debilitating disease with limited treatment options."

The approval of the chikungunya vaccine by the US drug agency is anticipated to expedite the vaccine's introduction in nations where the virus is most widespread.