Viral 'Sleepy Chicken' trend raises FDA's concerns

The 'sleepy chicken' challenge became a thing on TikTok, a social media app. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a federal agency in the United States, has now issued a clarification because the trend is not only a funny joke or bad-tasting - it is extremely risky.

Teens are reported to be stewing chicken in cough syrup as part of the trend. They're advised to use a product similar to or the same as NyQuil. The FDA has stated that it's a normal medicine that can be bought without a prescription for a cold or cough.

NyQuil has different things in it, like acetaminophen, dextromethorphan, and doxylamine. If these things are not used the right way, they could cause many health issues.

The risks tied to the 'Sleepy Chicken' challenge

Risks of "Sleepy Chicken" challenge (Image via unsplash/ jk sloan)

The FDA has warned that if you boil medication, like in the 'sleepy chicken' challenge, it can become more concentrated. This could change how the medication works and lead to issues that weren't intended.

Moreover, it's not just about eating cooked chicken. Breathing in the fumes from the boiling medication while cooking could cause high amounts of the drug to get into the body. This could also cause harm to the lungs.

Given how dangerous this trend could potentially be, the FDA is advising parents to keep medications stored well out of reach of young ones. They stated that having discussions with children about the right way and the wrong way to use drugs is critical.

"Tell your kids that overdoses can happen with over-the-counter medicines, not just prescription drugs," the FDA said in a statement.

More dangerous food trends on social media

Influence of social media on food (Image via unsplash/ adem)

This 'sleepy chicken' trend isn’t the first time that potentially harmful challenges have been encouraged on social media. In the past, a TikTok dare asked people to take large doses of the allergy medicine diphenhydramine. The purpose was to try to induce hallucinations.

In 2020, following that trend led to several people getting admitted to the hospital. There was even a tragic instance where a 15-year-old girl in the United States reportedly died as a result of the trend.

There are some folks online like those at TechCrunch, who feel the FDA's warning about the 'sleepy chicken' challenge is more than what's needed. They feel this may cause unnecessary panic among people. They also pointed out that many users on TikTok have responded to the challenge with disgust and not encouragement.

Power of communication and understanding on social media

Communication and understanding information (Image via Freepik)

It is essential in our fast-paced world of hashtags and trends that parents have conversations about the serious consequences of following trends that seem harmless at first but can lead to harm.

Communication and understanding can prevent such mishaps and ensure that social media is used more positively and less for health-threatening trends. TikTok, the platform where these trends surfaced, has not commented on this issue at the time this report was written.

Trends like the 'Sleepy Chicken' challenge remind us why it's vital to educate people about the right use of medication for public health. The FDA's warning primarily flags that there is a thin line between a viral trend for fun and a dangerous gamble with health.

What matters most is understanding the right use of prescription and over-the-counter medicines. Making sure everyone has this understanding is one solid step towards keeping our communities safe.