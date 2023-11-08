WATCH: Hadi Choopan walks off stage after losing Mr Olympia title

Emotions ran high as Hadi Choopan walked off after not being able to claim the Mr. Olympia 2023 title, which took place in Orlando, Florida.

The competition saw a fierce battle between bodybuilders from around the globe. It culminated in Derek Lunsford being crowned as the new Mr. Olympia winner, dethroning the reigning champion Choopan.

The highly anticipated event took place on Saturday, November 4, and brought together top-tier bodybuilders vying for the coveted Sandow trophy.

Hadi Choopan, a 36-year-old Iranian bodybuilder, had his sights set on defending his title and securing the championship for the second consecutive year. However, his hopes were dashed as Lunsford emerged as the victor in a closely contested battle.

As the results were announced, Choopan's emotions became palpable. Announcer Bob Cicherillo encouraged the bodybuilders to flex their muscles for a photo, but Choopan, visibly upset, swiftly removed his medal and left the stage. This abrupt exit surprised many in the audience and the bodybuilding community.

Derek Lunsford, a 30-year-old from Indiana, was also shaken and heartbroken as he watched his rival leave the stage. Lunsford, who moved up in weight category from 212 to the open division, finished second to Choopan in the previous year's competition. This year, he clinched his first Mr. Olympia title, earning a prize of $400,000.

Hadi Choopan's Sportsmanlike Gesture

Hadi Choopan, despite his disappointment, later took to social media to address the situation and congratulate all of the competitors. He shared a message on his Instagram account, writing:

WELL DONE ON YOUR ACHIEVEMENT. I CONGRATULATE ALL OF YOU ON THE CHAMPIONSHIP, AND I WISH YOU THE BEST. GOOD LUCK AND HAPPY CHAMPIONSHIP TO ALL OF YOU.

Choopan's message conveyed a sense of sportsmanship and respect for his fellow competitors, reflecting the camaraderie that exists within the bodybuilding community.

The reactions to Choopan's departure from the stage were mixed among bodybuilding enthusiasts. While some understood his disappointment, others criticized his actions as unsportsmanlike.

One individual commented on a YouTube clip of the contest, saying:

"I didn't expect this from Hadi. I understand it's not the result he expected, but hold it together as a pro."

Another fan added:

"This was a very big moment for Derek, and Hadi's lack of sportsmanship really didn't do much to advance the sport and camaraderie between the athletes."

Results and Prize Money

The 2023 Mr. Olympia competition featured a top-tier lineup, with Samson Dauda, Brandon Curry from the UK, and Andrew Jacked securing third, fourth, and fifth place, respectively.

Mr Olympia stage (Image via Youtube/@Fitwithme)

Derek Lunsford's victory marked a significant moment in his career, and he received a substantial prize of $400,000 for his achievement, while Hadi Choopan was awarded $250,000 for his second-place finish.

Despite the disappointment of losing his title, Hadi Choopan's words of congratulations to his fellow competitors on social media reflect his commitment to sportsmanship and his determination to continue working toward regaining the Mr. Olympia title in the future.