WATCH: Man checking to see if knife works gets injured in viral clip

A video went viral on the social media platform Reddit where a man was seen testing a knife and injuring himself in the process. In the short video, it seemed that the man was checking new knives in the shop but suddenly stuck himself with it in his belly.

It's not known whether he was intoxicated when the incident happened. The man realized it after a couple of seconds when he started bleeding. It's possible that he might have been in an ignorant state while testing the knife.

Here's the video:

WATCH: Injury caused while checking the new knife

As you can see in the video above, the man seemed to be like any other shopper and was looking at knives.

He was checking the quality of the knife when he shoved the sharp object into his belly, not realizing it could harm him. It's possible that the man could have been absent-minded while doing so.

People on Reddit commented that the man might have been drunk or intoxicated with drugs. However, it cannot be confirmed why the man did so. A user commented:

"How has he made it to this age?"

Another commented:

"I'm a surgeon, that's totally just his skin & subcutaneous tissue bleeding. In someone his size you'd have to go through several inches of the abdominal wall just to get the knife into his abdomen, and then a couple of inches even deeper once inside to reach any of the major colic arteries (there are 3 named ones)."

Some people also made fun of the man's immaturity in the comments. However, the injury seemed mild, as the knife didn't get deep inside the man's belly, and he will likely recover from the injury soon.

While checking sharp objects like knives or scissors, extra caution must be taken to avoid injury.

