Weight loss drug Wegovy reported additional benefits in the trial

Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy has been approved as a weight loss drug in various nations. However, as per a recent AHA meeting on November 11, the drug can have other health benefits as well, as reported by Science News.

Wegovy was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2021 to assist in the treatment of persons who are obese or overweight and have at least one weight-related medical condition. Since this was the first treatment of its kind to be approved since 2014, the decision was historic.

Now, in 2023, clinical trials have shown that the drug can reduce the risk of heart attack by 20%. According to Novo Nordisk, the FDA may extend the drug's approval in six months to allow physicians to administer the medication to individuals who have a high risk of cardiovascular disease.

Talking about the additional benefits, Martin Lange, Novo Nordisk's head of development said in an interview,

“The cardiovascular benefit (of Wegovy) is a combination of many factors, but I would call out glycemic (blood sugar) control, weight loss, and inflammation.”

Can Wegovy reduce the risk of heart attacks?

A study presented at AHA and published in the New England Journal of Medicine has suggested that the benefits of the drug extend beyond weight loss. According to the researchers, the difference in cardiac risk between individuals receiving the medicine, and those receiving a placebo started to show practically immediately after the patients started treatment.

Wegovy decreased the risk of non-fatal heart attack by 28%, non-fatal stroke by 7%, and heart-related death by 15% when compared to a placebo in the trial of overweight and obese patients based on body mass index who had prior heart disease but not diabetes.

What is the main use of Wegovy?

Semaglutide, brand name Wegovy, is a medicine used to help adults who are overweight or obese maintain their weight. It is meant to be used in conjunction with a lower-calorie diet and more physical activity. It is administered as a subcutaneous injection.

Its active component, semaglutide, is an agonist of the glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor. It functions by imitating the actions of GLP-1, a hormone found naturally in the body that controls hunger and blood sugar. This drug may assist people in managing their weight by reducing feelings of hunger, which in turn leads to a decrease in caloric intake and, ultimately, weight reduction.

Note that people with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher, or those with a BMI of 27 or higher who have at least one weight-related medical condition, such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, or high cholesterol, are usually prescribed medications.

Though the study results suggest additional benefits of the drug, more extensive research is required to reach any conclusion.

In other news, a new weight loss drug was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration on November 8: tirzepatide, also known as Zepbound.