What is the Atlantic diet? Study explores its impact on cholesterol level

Spanish researchers have examined the impact of a traditional Atlantic diet on human health and the environment in a study that was published in JAMA Network Open on February 7. In comparison to the control group, they discovered that the typical Atlantic diet dramatically reduced the incidence of metabolic syndrome.

Notably, a set of five risk factors known as metabolic syndrome can result in diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and other health issues.

The Atlantic Diet, often referred to as the Southern European Atlantic Diet, is considered to have a significant favorable impact on leading a healthy lifestyle and to have a clear correlation with an increased life expectancy.

The distinctive lifestyle practices of northern Portugal and northwest Spain are the source of this diet, a distinct nutritional pattern. Above all, the lifestyle diet consists primarily of fresh, mostly unprocessed, seasonal, and local foods.

Foods included in the Atlantic diet

It is similar to Mediterranean diet. (Image via Unsplash)

While this diet shares many similarities with the heart-healthy Mediterranean Diet, it also incorporates certain distinctive elements derived from the customs of traditional Portuguese and Spanish cuisine.

The diet includes all of the major food groups and is only slightly restrictive. Among the basic foods are:

Fruits

Vegetables

Whole grains

Dairy products

Seafoods

Lean meats

In Southern Atlantic cooking, stewing is the most common way of food preparation.

Stewing has been demonstrated to improve health by retaining natural flavors and reducing the production of AGEs, which are substances that, at high concentrations, may cause dementia, diabetes, and heart disease.

Compared to soups, stews often have a higher liquid content, just enough to submerge the primary ingredients.

How was the study conducted?

Study claims the diet reduces metabolic syndrome. (Image via Unsplash)

Over 200 families were recruited for the trial, which ran from 2014 to 2015, from a primary healthcare facility in a small town in northwest Spain. Random assignments were made to place families on the Atlantic Diet (121 families total, with 270 people) or their regular diet (110 families total, with 248 adults).

The average age of the participants was 47 years old, with approximately 60% of them being female. They were all of Caucasian and Spanish origin. Families typically consisted of two or three people.

What were the results?

At the onset of the trial, almost 450 individuals did not have metabolic syndrome. After six months, 3% of individuals who followed this diet and 7% of those who followed their regular diet developed metabolic syndrome.

However, the researchers noted in the report that six months might not be sufficient to "properly assess metabolic changes."

Overall, this diet improved waist circumference, middle-aged obesity, and HDL cholesterol, but not blood pressure, triglyceride levels, or fasting glucose levels.