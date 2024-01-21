What happened to Ashley Park? ‘Emily in Paris’ star faces critical health crisis during Maldives vacation

Popular for her role in Netflix's series 'Emily in Paris', Ashley Park, 32, had a serious health issue while she was on holiday in Maldives in December. What started out as tonsillitis, a common throat infection, turned into a major health challenge called critical septic shock.

‘Emily in Paris’ star Ashley Park recovers after critical health crisis

Ashley Park was enjoying her vacation when health issues began. Initial symptoms that looked like tonsillitis worsened, leading to a serious condition known as critical septic shock. Delving into the details of her illness, Ashley shared on her Instagram post:

"While on holiday in December into New Year's, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock which infected and affected several of my organs."

Despite the serious condition, Ashley remains grateful for her recovery. She wrote:

"I am grateful that my health has improved, despite what we had initially been told."

Her fellow actor from 'Emily in Paris' and her partner Paul Forman played a supporting role during her health crisis. She thanked Paul in her post, writing:

"I love you, Paul. More than I can ever say."

Ashley underwent a challenging journey to recovery, including ambulance rides, visits to three different hospitals, spending a week in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and dealing with the anxiety of numerous tests and scans.

She praised her support system at home:

"Infinite thanks to my personal team of heroes at home who were on calls with insurance, Paul, my parents, and doctors at all hours – you know who you are."

With the worst behind her, Ashley is now focusing on her recovery. She admits she was hesitant to share her story but knows she is now on the right track:

"I hesitated to share what's been happening as I'm still in the throes of recovery…but I now know I'm safely on the other side of the worst."

According to the Cleveland Clinic, septic shock is a severe stage of an illness known as sepsis. When the body is affected by sepsis, it overreacts to an infection. This overreaction can cause organs to fail. Both sepsis and septic shock require immediate treatment. In fact, in 2020, the medical journal Lancet reported that 20% of deaths worldwide were due to sepsis.

Seeing Ashley Park's post and pictures, Lily Collins, her co-star from 'Emily in Paris', expressed her emotion. She said she found it hard to look at the pictures without feeling like crying, adding that she is grateful that Ashley is getting better.