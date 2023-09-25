What happened to Travis Barker? Blink-182 drummer posts health update on Instagram

Renowned drummer Travis Barker, best known for his role in the band Blink-182, recently took to Instagram to share a concerning health update.

In a post uploaded on Friday, Sept. 23, Barker shared a photo of himself holding a positive at-home COVID test. Although the 44-year-old musician did not provide specific details about his illness, it seems that he will have ample time to recover before the band's next scheduled show.

The timing of Travis Barker's health setback is particularly significant, as it comes just two weeks after Blink-182 resumed their tour.

The band's next performance is set to take place in Lisbon, Portugal on Monday, Oct. 2, after a brief break. Thankfully, Barker's condition will likely allow him the necessary recovery time before returning to the stage.

While Travis Barker did not explicitly reference the severity of his symptoms, he reacted to the positive test result with a collection of emojis.

It remains unknown how Barker contracted the virus or if there are any other factors contributing to his health condition. However, fans and well-wishers are hopeful of his quick and complete recovery.

Barker's wife, Kourtney Kardashian, has not made any comments regarding his health status. Nevertheless, she remains at home in Los Angeles while Barker continues with the tour commitments.

Earlier this month, Blink-182 had to postpone several dates of their European and UK leg due to an "urgent family matter" that affected Barker. It was later revealed that Kardashian had undergone emergent fetal surgery after encountering a pregnancy complication.

In an Instagram statement, Kardashian expressed her gratitude to the medical professionals who saved her baby's life.

She also expressed appreciation for Barker, who swiftly left the tour to be by her side during the hospitalization. She also gratefully acknowledged the support from her mother.

On returning home from their upcoming show at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Oct. 22, Blink-182 will not be hitting the road again till February 2024. Barker's health update serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by musicians and performers, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans eagerly await his recovery and look forward to future performances from the band.

Travis Barker has also worked with many other musicians, including Eminem, Lil Wayne and Steve Aoki

He has also released several solo albums and worked on various side projects. Beyond his music career, Barker is known for his various business ventures.

He has been involved in several successful ventures in the fashion industry, launching several clothing lines that have garnered substantial attention.

Travis Barker has had a tumultuous personal life. He suffered severe burns and injuries due to a plane crash in 2008, which left him with severe PTSD and a fear of flying.

He has also endured several well-documented legal battles, including a highly publicized divorce from former Miss USA Shanna Moakler. Despite his personal struggles, Barker has continued to produce successful music and build a notable reputation as a respected and influential figure in the industry.