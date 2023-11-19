Marketers have recently helmed ketchup as a sports supplement. But does it actually help?

Traditionally, during long workouts, athletes have depended on specialist energy gels as a rapid and quickly digestible source of carbohydrates. However, a recent advertisement showing runners utilizing Heinz ketchup packets as their preferred supplement has attracted an unexpected competitor.

Heinz has unveiled a saucy new campaign to celebrate marathon season, which directs runners to areas where they can get free packets of Heinz ketchup. This campaign is ideal for all ardent ketchup lovers who require their preferred sauce to fuel their next ride.

The ketchup contains carbs and salt as primary ingredients. The 10ml ketchup packets provide 0 calories, 2.6g-5g of carbs in each. This means that to get the required amount of carbs, one must need to consume 8-12 packets.

Is ketchup as a sports supplement a new trend?

The talks about ketchup as a supplement have been going around for years. Back in 2021, a Reddit thread was started about the same. A Reddit user @poppypines posted on r/RunningCirclejerk,

“Hey hey! so I’m trying to budget these days and am looking for a cheaper alternative to Gu or Bloks. Has anyone tried refueling with those mini ketchup packets?”

Several users commented on the same with one of them suggesting mustard for preventing cramps.

Should athletes use ketchup as a supplement?

As mentioned earlier, ketchup has no calories, but carbs and sodium. During vigorous training and running body starts sweating. Sweating releases salt, which includes essential minerals, and the body converts carbs into glucose, which powers muscles. Looking at the nutritional profile, ketchup as a sports supplement can seem like a possibility.

Having ketchup packets on hand could provide a critical energy boost during training or competition, though the practicalities may be a constraint. It can be uncomfortable to open and eat several ketchup packets on the run, which could make an athlete less focused and productive.

When compared with sports gels, which are often used as supplements, ketchup lags behind.

Electrolytes like sodium, potassium, and magnesium are also frequently added to sports gels. It's crucial to replace these electrolytes, which are lost through perspiration during exercise, to avoid dehydration and cramping in the muscles during endurance exercises.

Heinz ketchup's salt concentration means it will include some electrolytes, but sports gels are the better option for athletes because they are frequently carefully prepared to create a more accurate electrolyte balance.

Using ketchup as a sports supplement looks like a personal choice, as some may like it for the added tangy taste.