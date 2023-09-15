‘White ring’ in eyes led to rare cancer diagnosis in 11-month-old toddler    

Evie, an 11-month-old toddler, was diagnosed with Grade D retinoblastoma after her mother noticed a 'white ring' around her pupil, reported the New York Post.

It started when Danielle Prior, 30 noticed a cloudiness in her daughter's eye. She immediately called Evie’s doctor who then referred the toddler to an ophthalmologist.

Following an explanatory surgery, the eye specialist diagnosed the now 18-month-old with a rare type of eye cancer – Grade D retinoblastoma.

Eleven-month-old underwent intra-arterial chemotherapy

Evie, 11-month-old toddler has a rare eye cancer. (Image via New York Post)

As reported by the New York Post, the toddler, Evie, underwent six sessions of intra-arterial chemotherapy. Fortunately, the treatment worked but only for a short duration, as she would relapse often.

Doctors suggested that the parents either continue with the chemotherapy or remove the eye entirely. According to the mother, they chose the first option and are hopeful that the option will eventually work.

"This treatment has got a good success rate in other countries, and it’s also salvaged vision sometimes, so we’re just trying to help her”, said Danielle Prior.

She continued:

"We’re going to have to get her checked until she’s an adult. The doctors told me at a certain point it won’t be a problem anymore, basically when the eyes stop growing, it should remain stable."

Evie, now 18 months old, still goes for eye check-ups every six to eight weeks to make sure everything is fine and there's no change in her condition. As the operation can’t be done without the risk of the tumor spreading to the brain, the cancer is still in her eye.

Understanding white ring in eyes: What is retinoblastoma?

Retinoblastoma is a type of eye cancer. (Image via Freepik)

According to the Mayo Clinic, retinoblastoma is a type of eye cancer that starts in the retina. It's the most common form of eye cancer in toddlers; it can affect adults, too, but it’s rare. This type of eye cancer may develop in one or both eyes.

As per Johns Hopkins, Grade D diagnosis means that the cancer has spread throughout the retina and eyeball, but it has not spread to the lens.

Retinoblastoma symptoms

Redness and itching in the eye can be a symptom. (Image via Freepik/8photo)

Symptoms of white ring in eye or retinoblastoma aren’t common and may vary from person to person when it comes to the white ring in eye. However, some signs that you may notice typically include:

formation of a white ring in the center of the eye

enlarged pupil

redness in the eye

alignment issues in the eyes

swelling

poor vision

Retinoblastoma causes

White ring in eye mainly occurs when the nerve cells, particularly in the retina, starts to change or develop genetic mutations.

Over time, these changes cause the cells to grow and multiply, leading to the death of healthy cells. These mass of cells that multiply and kill the healthy cells later forms a tumor and becomes cancerous.

These damaged cells can spread to nearby areas of the body, including the spine and brain. In several cases, a child may get a genetic mutation from one or both parents.

What age does retinoblastoma occur?

White ring in eye or retinoblastoma often starts in younger children aged four or less, but the average age of a toddler diagnosed with the condition is 18 months old. Retinoblastoma affects girls and boys equally but rarely affects adults.

Most cases of eye cancer in toddlers involve only a single eye, but in some children, the condition can affect both eyes.