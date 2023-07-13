Who is Ray Jordan? 10-year-old rushed to hospital after drinking 6 bottles of water      

Ray Jordan, a 10-year-old boy, was rushed to hospital with a water overdose after chugging six bottles of water in just one hour.

The boy was reportedly playing outside with his siblings in hot and humid weather and ran inside to drink water. He drank six bottles of water within an hour and suffered water intoxication. He was rushed to the Prisma Health Children’s Hospital in Columbia, South Carolina, where he was treated for water poisoning.

According to Ray Jordan’s family, he is now recovering well and is in good health.

What exactly happened to Ray Jordan?

Ray Jordan, 10-year-old, who suffered water poisoning. (Photo via Daily Mail)

According to Ray's parents, Jeff and Stacy Jordan, the 10-year-old was playing outside with his cousins, jumping on the trampoline and running around the house.

After a while, Ray felt extremely exhausted and went inside his home to drink water. His parents said:

"Ray had gone in and gotten himself some water. What we didn’t realise was how much he got."

He then ended up drinking six bottles of water in an hour without realizing that it could have been fatal.

What symptoms did Ray Jordan experience?

Ray Jordan experienced symptoms like vomiting and headache. (Photo via Daily Mail)

Ray Jordan’s parents described their son’s symptoms as concerning. They said that he appeared to be mentally impaired and intoxicated. He was also unable to control his arms and head and appeared handicapped.

According to his parents, Jordan's first symptoms of water intoxication began when the boy started vomiting. They said:

"He couldn’t control his arms or head or anything. His motor functions were gone. He almost seemed like he was on drugs, drunk, and even mentally handicapped at that point."

Ray Jordan was then rushed to the hospital where he underwent several tests. Doctors found swelling around his brain and also found sodium levels in his blood to be extremely low. These symptoms happen when the kidneys are unable to keep up with the water coming into the body.

Later, doctors gave the boy some fluids to help him urinate and manage his sodium levels in the blood. Jordan's mother said:

"At around 1:30 he woke up and asked for food. He was like where am I? What happened?"

Jordan eventually recovered and is now in good health. According to his parents, he's not experiencing any lasting effects.

Water intoxication and its symptoms

Water intoxication is rare. (Photo via Pexels/Elle Hughes)

The body needs water for its functioning, but consuming too much water, that too in a short duration, can cause serious health concerns and may also lead to water intoxication.

While water overdose is rare, as it's quite difficult to drink too much water, there are several cases of water intoxication deaths per year, making it a serious concern.

In most cases, water intoxication happens as a result of overhydrating during intense training or sports activities. It can disrupt brain functions and cause certain severe symptoms.

Symptoms of water intoxication may include:

nausea

vomiting

headaches

confusion

drowsiness

high blood pressure

muscle weakness

loss of mobility

difficulty breathing

Severe cases of water poisoning can lead to more serious symptoms and lead to death, too.

