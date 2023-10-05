Why was Krayzie Bone hospitalized? Thugs-n-Harmony rapper’s life-threatening battle with sarcoidosis explained

The rapper from Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Krayzie Bone has recently shared an update from the hospital where he's getting treated for a serious emergency.

Apparently, he was admitted in late September because of some serious complications linked to sarcoidosis, an intense disease that causes inflammation. Adding to the severity of his condition, Bone also required emergency surgery for a leaking artery in his lungs.

Krayzie Bone’s life-threatening health emergency

Krayzie Bone landed in hospital because of sarcoidosis, a rare illness that messes with the lungs and lymph nodes.

Sarcoidosis is when tiny clumps of cells called granulomas usually form in the organs. Its cause is not yet fully understood, but doctors reckon it's a mix of genetics and things in the environment that can set it off.

In his first Instagram post since the medical scare, Bone expressed gratitude for his survival:

"Just fought for life literally for 9 days straight. And I only won the battle this time because I know Jehovah God was with me every step of the way fighting for me."

The insight into his state of mind highlights the challenging nature of his health crisis.

The emergency surgery went down to stop the bleeding that had Krayzie Bone spitting up blood.

However, the surgery didn't fully fix things, so they had to put him on some medications and on a machine to help him breathe. The severity of the situation necessitated a second surgery to address the complications, according to TMZ.

As Krayzie Bone wrapped things up, he made sure to highlight how crucial it is to value life as he acknowledged all the love and prayers he received during this tough time. He also urged everyone to savor life while they still have it:

"Never take life for granted. Enjoy it while you have it!"

In the case of sarcoidosis, the symptoms can differ depending on which organs are involved

You might experience a cough that just won't quit, struggling to catch your breath, feeling tired, dropping weight and dealing with swollen lymph nodes.

While some people get better on their own without treatment, others can face serious complications that put their lives at risk. Treatment is all about keeping symptoms in check, bringing down inflammation and making sure the vital organs stay safe.

In response to the rapper's situation, comments have been disabled on his Instagram post, which shows him in a hospital gown surrounded by tubes and IVs. Nevertheless, numerous fans flooded his previous social media uploads with well wishes and messages of support.

The likes of NBA legend LeBron James and the Three 6 Mafia crew, including Juicy J and DJ Paul, came through too. They all showed up, sending prayers and positive vibes for Krayzie Bone's recovery.