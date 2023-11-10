Why people are stashing toilet paper in the fridge? TikTok viral hack explained

Recently, a peculiar trend has taken the internet by storm. This new toilet paper trans might cringe you out or make you curious enough try it.

People are stashing toilet paper in their refrigerator. You might be wondering why anyone would do such a thing. Well, it turns out that this surprising hack has gone viral, thanks to TikTok.

If you've spent any time on TikTok recently, you might have come across videos discussing the benefits of refrigerating toilet roll. According to TikTok users who swear by this hack, placing toilet roll in the fridge can help eliminate unpleasant odors in your refrigerator.

The idea is that the toilet roll absorbs moisture from the air, reducing the likelihood of mold, mildew and foul smells.

Viral Titkok hack – how to use toilet paper as a deodorizer

Quickly neutralises any odor or smell (Image via Unsplash/Janelle Hiroshige)

While using baking soda is a more common and efficient method for neutralizing odors, toilet paper can serve as a quick and accessible alternative.

The two-ply toilet roll, particularly Charmin Ultra-Soft, is believed to be capable of soaking up odors effectively. However, it's worth noting that baking soda outperforms toilet roll in terms of longevity and effectiveness.

If you decide to give this viral hack a try, here's how you can use toilet paper as a deodorizer in your fridge. To try this hack, grab a new roll, and put it in the back of your fridge, away from any drips.

Remember, toss it after three weeks. Don't even think about reusing it in the bathroom. It might not be as good as baking soda, but it will do the trick till you score some real deodorizer.

Other alternatives for odor neutralization

You can also opt for other cleaners if this is not your thing. (Image via Unsplash/Clay Banks)

Apart from toilet roll and baking soda, several other common household items can help neutralize unpleasant fridge odors.

Activated charcoal, vanilla extract, coffee grounds, lemons and oats have all been suggested as viable options. These natural deodorizing agents can absorb odors and leave your refrigerator smelling fresh.

To maintain a pleasant-smelling fridge, it's crucial to adopt good hygiene practices. Regularly clean the interior with a mild detergent to prevent bacterial growth, and remove any spills or spoiled food promptly.

Additionally, don't forget to clean underneath and behind the refrigerator, as these areas may accumulate crumbs or liquids that contribute to unpleasant smells.

Although it may seem unconventional, the trend of putting toilet paper in the fridge has gained significant attention on TikTok.

Although it may not be the top-tier move for killing fridge stink, some people do dig the stashing toilet paper in the fridge because it's an easy fix. However, don't forget that if you want go for the real products, use legit deodorizers like baking soda or activated charcoal to get that long-lasting freshness.

So, the next time your fridge smells funky, give these alternative tricks a shot for a fridge that's invigorating and fresh.

