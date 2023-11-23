Woman with rare ability to smell Parkinson’s disease aids in groundbreaking test development

The ability to smell or detect changes in body odor may not be on your list of "Top Ten Superpowers," but it's pretty close.

A Scottish woman possesses this uncanny ability, and scientists are studying how she uses it to identify Parkinson's disease.

This extraordinary skill has led researchers to explore the potential for a simple and efficient diagnostic method for this devastating disease.

Scent perception holds key to Parkinson’s diagnosis

Over 40 years ago, Joy Milne first noticed an abrupt change in the natural odor of her husband, Les, when he was 33. Having always possessed a supersensitive sense of smell herself, Joy became intrigued by this olfactory transformation.

Twelve years later, Les received a diagnosis of Parkinson's disease, which prompted Joy to delve further into the possible connection between smell and the disease.

In 2012, Les, a former doctor, and Joy approached a professor at the University of Edinburgh to investigate their hypothesis.

The professor assembled a team to put Joy's extraordinary sense of smell to the test. They believed that Parkinson's might cause specific changes in a type of skin oil called sebum.

To validate their theory, Joy was asked to smell t-shirts worn by individuals with and without Parkinson's disease.

Astonishingly, she correctly identified the shirts belonging to Parkinson's patients, further strengthening the link between scent and the disease.

Early detection, better treatment: How Joy’s sensory skill could transform Parkinson’s care

However, just as researchers were becoming more confident in their findings, Joy made an incorrect identification.

It was not until eight months later that the patient whose shirt she had initially misidentified, received a Parkinson's diagnosis.

This incident served as a pivotal moment, highlighting the potential of Joy's exceptional sensory ability in the early detection of the disease.

According to Joy, early detection of Parkinson's, similar to cancer and diabetes, can significantly improve treatment efficiency and overall lifestyle for individuals living with the disease.

This finding has vast implications for improving quality of life outcomes, as early intervention through proper treatment, exercise and dietary changes can have a profound impact on curbing the disease's progression.

Building on Joy's unique talent, Professor Perdita Barran and her team at the University of Manchester focused their research on identifying specific molecules linked to Parkinson's in skin swabs.

By subjecting the oils in sebum to mass-spectrometry analysis, they found that the presence of these molecules could provide a positive result for Parkinson's disease.

While there's no cure for Parkinson's, having a confirmatory diagnostic test would enable patients to receive timely treatment and access drugs that alleviate their symptoms.

Professor Barran and her team are working towards making this testing method more widely available, exploring whether hospital laboratories can replicate the results achieved in the research lab.

If successful, patients who test positive could be referred to a consultant neurologist for further examination, enabling a more comprehensive evaluation and personalized treatment plan.