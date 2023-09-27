Woman's body stops working after eating pesto

Doralice Carneiro Sobreira Goes's body stopped working in a ‘life-changing’ condition after eating pesto.

Doralice Carneiro Sobreira Goes is a public servant and gymnast who felt sick after eating pesto. She got a deadly infection that could have taken her life. She said:

The pesto didn't have an expiration date. He didn't give me storage instructions either but I was a frequent customer. I left the market and kept the sauce in the pantry until I eventually used it. The pesto remained with unchanged appearance, color, aroma and flavor.

"When I decided to finally have some, it was delicious. (The next day), I (slept) for 11 hours straight. My body didn't feel right. My breathing had gotten worse, and my tongue felt like it was tingling.”

Woman's body is almost paralyzed after eating pesto

Contaminated pesto caused botulism in a woman. (Image via Unsplash/CA Creative)

She could barely move her body after that. Doralice was diagnosed with botulism, which is a rare illness caused by a toxin. She was given an anti-botulin drug. After taking the drug, she felt better.

Doralice said:

“I soon was able to move my fingers and speak small sentences again. I was also given physiotherapy to strengthen the muscles in my body.”

A CT scan was conducted on Doralice's body, and it was found that the toxins had reached the nervous system.

The drug she was prescribed needed to be taken within 48 hours to work effectively. This toxin causes muscle paralysis and even death in severe doses. Doralice said:

"I drove 20km to the hospital, parked the car, and then my body stopped working.”

Botulinum toxin can be extremely harmful, and, hence, it should be completely avoided by maintaining proper hygiene. Eating freshly prepared food is essential for food safety reasons.

Botulism affects the nervous system and should be immediately treated to avoid casualties.

How long is pasta sauce good for after its expiration date?

Pesto is made of various herbs. (Image via Unsplash/David Todd McCarty)

Pasta sauce or any other sauce needs to be consumed before its date of expiry. Generally, pasta sauce or pesto needs to be consumed within 6-7 days after opening. If you're making pesto sauce at home, refrigerate it, and consume it before five days.

Store any sauce in an airtight container and away from sunlight to prevent spoilage. The use of salt and oil can naturally prevent harmful microbes from spoiling it.

If the expiration date is over, it's better to consume it immediately or throw it away for safety. Doralice had to stay in the hospital for a year to completely recover from the condition. She added:

“I’m careful when buying from restaurants, shops, and fairs. I now only like to buy food from manufacturers to avoid any more accidents.”

Buying safe food is always a good practice to prevent such infections.

