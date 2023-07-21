Ohio mom warns about magnets in water balloon following injury of 8-year-old

A mother from Ohio has said that her eight-year-old daughter was severely hurt by magnets that were found in a reusable water balloon. Kelley Whitty, a resident of Morrow, Ohio, has spoken to Good Morning America, sharing the incident of injury to her daughter..

Whitty’s daughter, Leah, had gone to a playdate where she ended up with six small magnets in her nose from a silicone reusable balloon with a magnetic closure.

It was an absolute ordeal for the eight-year-old that led to a small surgical procedure at the hospital to remove the magnets. Whitty has gone on to share a warning against the playable object on Facebook and eventually talked to GMA about it.

Magnets in water balloon get stuck in child’s nose; removed by surgery

Tiny magnets in the reusable water balloon had attached themselves to Leah's nasal septum (Image via ABC News)

Kelley Whitty, mom of five, told “Good Morning America” that on the day of the incident, her daughter Leah had been on a swimming play date at a friend’s house.

They had silicone water balloons with magnetic closures, which made them refillable. In the course of the play date, Whitty said that she received a call from her friend who informed her that Leah had started screaming after getting out of the pool. The child complained of a stinging and burning sensation in her nose.

Following that, Whitty picked up her daughter from her friend’s house and rushed her to the local children’s hospital. Although Leah’s condition “baffled” the doctors initially, they were soon able to notice “something shiny” in her nose.

Coincidentally, at that very moment, Whitty was able to confirm with her friend at whose home the incident took place, that she had found some small, loose magnets. The magnets were found in the area where Leah had taken the towel to wipe her face after she had got out of the pool.

Later, the friend informed her that she had found one of the reusable balloons that were missing a few loose magnets. Incidentally, it so happened that the friend’s family stored the water balloons at the same place where they had kept the towels. The towel that Leah had used was also kept there.

Doctors remove magnets lodged in child’s nasal septum

Whitty said that at the hospital her daughter had to be sedated for a tiny surgical procedure. During the surgery, the doctors removed six small magnets from her nasal septum, four from one side and two from the other that had 'bonded' there.

The medical records that were provided by Whitty to “Good Morning America” confirm that her daughter had six magnets removed from her nose. Leah was also recommended a visit to an ENT specialist as a follow-up meeting.

Whitty also added that after a week following the incident, Leah has been healing well and is undergoing an antibiotic course to prevent any infection in her nose. Fortunately, no lasting damage is expected.

Mom shares post about daughter’s magnet injury to warn others

Whitty informed GMA that she took to Facebook to share Leah’s story, as she wanted to alert other caregivers and parents of the potential dangers of magnets in water balloons, which have hit the market as a popular toy this summer.

Kelley Whitty’s post on social media about her daughter’s experience was noticed by several medical professionals. That included Megan Conover, a medical assistant to a physician in Idaho, and pediatrician Dr. Meghan Martin in Florida.

These professionals did not treat Whitty’s daughter, Leah, but they told “GMA” that such magnets can cause tissue injury if there’s more than one attached inside the body.

As per the CPSC, there have been over 26,000 cases between 2010 and 2021 that saw the ingestion of magnets and had to be treated in emergency rooms.

Whitty said that since Leah’s injury, she has consulted a lawyer to discuss a lawsuit regarding any possible product deficiency. According to her, nobody should have to go through such an ordeal, be it a parent or a child.