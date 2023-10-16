Ohio woman trapped upside down on gym’s inversion table calls 911 for rescue

An Ohio woman's quick thinking and resourcefulness saved her from a potentially dangerous situation at the gym.

Christine Faulds found herself trapped upside down on the gym's inversion table and promptly used her smartwatch to call 911. The incident, which was captured in a series of TikTok videos, has garnered widespread attention for Faulds' calmness under pressure.

Christine Faulds (Image via TikTok/cfaulds20)

In the viral videos shared on Faulds' TikTok page, she documented her harrowing experience and the subsequent rescue by police officers.

As she hung upside down on the inversion table, Faulds expressed her discomfort:

"Oh my lord, my ankles are burning!"

She was visibly relieved when two policemen arrived and managed to flip the table, allowing her to safely exit.

In one of the videos, posted with the caption, "When you have to call 9-1-1 because you get stuck in the inversion thing at 3am at the gym...," Faulds humorously acknowledged the unusual circumstances.

She even jokingly mentioned her relief that a full fire crew was not dispatched for her rescue.

Using inversion table with the help of a spotter at the gym can be helpful. (Image via Freepik)

Another video showcased the moment when Faulds realized she was truly stuck. Despite her best efforts to pull herself up, she remained entrenched in the inverted position.

In a desperate attempt for help, she called out to her friend, Jason, who was in another room but seemingly unable to hear her. Frustration and determination were evident in her expression.

After a rough experience, Christine Faulds takes a break from social media

When her attempts to enlist Jason's aid proved fruitless, Faulds resorted to using her smartwatch to call 911. Apologizing for the unconventional call, she explained her predicament to the dispatcher.

"I'm stuck in this reverse back decompression thing," she confessed. "I think the thing went too far, and I'm just stuck upside-down, and I cannot get myself right side up."

Faulds expressed her embarrassment about the situation and her reliance on the 911 call for help.

"This is so embarrassing," she admitted with sincerity.

Despite her initial feelings, her call proved crucial in ensuring her safety. Although Faulds had been recording her workout to stay accountable, she never expected the entire incident to be captured on video.

It's remarkable that she remained composed enough to utilize her Samsung Galaxy watch to call for assistance.

Addressing about no immediate assistance from Jason, Faulds defended him, saying that she did not have his phone number.

Nevertheless, she firmly believed that he would have responded if he had heard her calls for help. In the middle of the night, with no gym staff present, members were able to enter using their keycards.

People are curious about what the Powerhouse Gym in Berea thinks about the incident, but they haven't said anything about it yet.

Faulds has expressed uncertainty about using the inversion table again, given her overwhelming experience. She plans to take a temporary break from social media to focus on recovering from the incident and other priorities.

A few days later, Faulds shared footage from the hospital, revealing minor symptoms like headaches and lightheadedness. Thankfully, medical professionals assured her that these were not signs of a serious condition, providing her much-needed relief.