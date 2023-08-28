Okinawa diet – 7 Japanese foods for longer lifespan and healthy lifestyle

The Okinawa diet has been linked to longer lifespans, so many wonder what makes this traditional way of eating so beneficial. Hailing from a small island in Japan,Okinawa, this plant-based approach emphasizes the consumption of nutrient-rich, locally sourced ingredients.

If you're looking for a way to improve your health and increase lifespan, the Okinawa diet may be the answer. The seven key foods in the Okinawa Diet form the foundation of this diet.

They're packed with essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that help protect the body from disease and promote overall well-being.

Simple and healthy Japanese food from Okinawa blue zone diet

The Okinawan diet is characterized by a plant-heavy approach, putting more focus on the consumption of nutrient-rich vegetables and leaves. Rather than relying on a single magic ingredient, the Okinawan diet consists of a combination of seven key staples that promote health and longevity. Let's have a look:

1) Purple sweet potatoes (Beni Imo)

Rich in complex carbohydrate (Image via Unsplash/Louis Hansel)

A staple of the Okinawan diet, purple sweet potatoes are rich in fiber and antioxidants.

These complex carbohydrates played a key role in sustaining the population during a period of food shortage. They're an important part of the Okinawans' overall diet, but they believe that all foods have potent medicinal powers.

2) Green mulberry leaves

Nutrient-rich mulberry leaves (Image via Unsplash/Vivane Pasta)

Mulberry leaves are known for their soothing properties for sore throats. Studies also suggest that they may combat inflammation and regulate blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Incorporating these nutrient-rich leaves in diet can contribute to overall well-being.

3) Squid-ink soup

Okinawa diet - loaded with nutrients essential for body (Image via Unsplash/John Cameron)

Squid-ink soup is a savory broth that contains enzymes, amino acids and hormones.

It may boost immunity and improve blood pressure, making it a valuable addition to the Okinawan diet. Locals also consider it a "detox" food, purifying the body and supporting health.

4) Asa seaweed

Rich in iodine and antioxidants (Image via Unsplash/Oleksandr Suskho)

Seaweed, particularly the Asa variety, is a nutrient-packed ingredient abundant in Okinawa diet.

It's rich in iodine and antioxidants, contributing to healthy cells. Okinawans consume this seaweed to cool down on hot days, showcasing the diet's versatility and health benefits.

5) Mugwort

Stimulates the digestive system (Image via Unsplash/Anton Nazaretian)

Mugwort is a plant with bitter leaves that aid in digestion and pair well with pork dishes.

The bitterness of mugwort stimulates the digestive system, promoting better nutrient absorption. Its inclusion in the Okinawan diet adds depth to their culinary heritage.

6) Goya (bitter gourd)

Largely used in stir-fry dishes (Image via Unsplash/Misty Rose)

Goya, also known as bitter melon, is a favorite vegetable in the Okinawa diet. It's often used in stir-fries and is high in compounds that lower blood sugar level. That may explain why Okinawans have lower diabetes rates compared to other Japanese populations.

7) Okinawan tofu (Shima-dofu)

Okinawa diet- easy to use and versatile dish (Image via Unsplash/Sherman Kwan)

Okinawan tofu, known as Shima-dofu, is soybean-rich and offers heart-healthy benefits.

It contains more protein and healthy fats than regular tofu, as the soybeans are squeezed raw before boiling. This unique tofu-making process contributes to the distinct flavor and texture of Okinawan tofu.

Why opt for the Okinawa diet?

While it may be challenging to find all the ingredients in local markets, there are lessons to learn from the Okinawan approach to eating.

Okinawans follow the Confucian principle of "hara hachi bu," which translates to "Eat until you're 80% full." This mindful approach to portion control allows for balanced and healthier meals.

Additionally, the Okinawan diet primarily consists of whole foods rich in fiber and essential nutrients while limiting red meat and processed foods. By adopting a plant-centric approach to eating and incorporating these principles in our diet, we can strive for improved health and well-being.

The Okinawan diet offers valuable insights into longevity and health. By prioritizing nutrient-rich vegetables, embracing diverse ingredients and practicing portion control, we can optimize our diet for long-term well-being.

While we may not have access to all the specific Okinawan foods, we can adapt these principles and make healthier choices.