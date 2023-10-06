Olympic gymnast Suni Lee suffering from incurable kidney disease - "I just kept getting more swollen"

Well-known American artistic gymnast Suni Lee recently shared her views regarding her diagnosis of an incurable kidney disease.

Speaking to "SELF" she shared how she had woken up with swollen ankles one fine morning in February this year. However, she did not initially pay attention to it.

It was only the next morning when her whole body had swollen up that she had presumed that something was wrong. Suddenly she felt like she had put on a few pounds over the night.

Dr. Faustin, co-head team physician, USA Gymnastics Women’s National Team speaking to "SELF" shared her initial thoughts after having a look at Lee's condition. She said:

“The first thought was, How do we figure out the answer, and who do we need to speak to?”

After running a few routine tests to rule out all possibilities of any serious health damage, Dr. Faustin had suggested Suni Lee get a urine test done. Later in April, Lee had shared her plans of ending her sophomore season earlier than usual due to a “non-gymnastics health-related issue involving my kidneys.”

What kidney disease is Suni Lee suffering from?

Although no details have been yet divulged about the nature and intensity of Suni Lee's kidney disease we do know that the disease is incurable.

Currently, her medical advisors are working on curating a suitable treatment plan and finding the correct medications that best work for her. They are also running a few other tests which could change the course of the diagnosis altogether.

With that being said, despite all of this, Suni Lee has her eyes on the prize which is the 2024 Olympics.

Christine Yu, author of the "Suni Lee Finds Her Balance" cover story in "SELF'' magazine shares how Lee's health advisors ensure that she is up and running for the next year's Olympics. She says:

"Her kidney specialist, along with USA Gymnastics physicians, regularly monitors her symptoms, vitals, lab work, and potential side effects to guide her treatment plan. They keep tabs on other factors that might affect an elite athlete, like optimal hydration, and ensure that her medications don’t violate anti-doping regulations."

"They’re also helping her build new skills and habits to stay as healthy as possible, such as eating more frequently during the day and watching her salt intake, since high sodium levels can affect kidney function."

Although Lee is currently not doing well, she hasn't allowed her health condition to dictate her choices as a gymnast. Although her condition currently has no cure, she is working hard on training herself and becoming ready for the Olympics next year.