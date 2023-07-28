One activity increases Testosterone in men by 1500% – It takes only 15 hours to achieve

If there is one medical fact that has forever been chased, it is whether fasting can boost testosterone in men. There have been many studies to determine if intermittent fasting can influence your growth hormone. Also, certain ones have pointed out that intermittent fasting can 1500% boost testosterone levels in less than 15 hours. But, it is a case of bio-individuality where the effects depend and differ from person to person.

According to studies, intermittent fasting directly impacts the emergence of ketogenesis, where the production of ketones helps reduce appetite after a point of time. The increase in the growth hormone at this stage may lead up to a boost in testosterone levels by a substantial margin.

However, some recent studies have also shown the reverse to be true, putting millions of people in a dilemma about the connection between testosterone boost and fasting.

Is fasting a natural testosterone booster?

Depending on several studies, there are different ways in which intermittent fasting might increase testosterone levels. However, this could be an indirect process. Research has shown that a reduction in body fat coupled with a growth in muscle mass could be positively linked with better male hormone levels. If you are fasting, you will burn a lot of fat, and the overall metabolic activity may spike these hormones.

When done correctly and coupled with a low-calorie diet and physical training, fasting can significantly help you cut down your calorie intake by ketogenesis. Ketogenesis is the process by which fatty and ketogenic amino acids are burnt down, producing ketones. This process can make losing weight and growing muscle mass significantly easier. This may also indirectly help in the increase of the male hormone levels.

Another highly mentionable point is the increase of the Human Growth Hormone (HGH), that, in turn, might boost the production of testosterone. The growth hormone behaves like a gonadotropin to stimulate the release of testosterone from the Leydig cells.

So, logically, when the growth hormone goes up inside your body, it is supposed to increase the male hormone levels. Fasting has been shown to promote an increase in the levels of HGH after a substantial period and hence, could be associated with the increase of the hormone.

On the flip side, a 2022 study has suggested that intermittent fasting decreases the markers of androgen, including testosterone and the free androgen index (FAI). This reduction in the markers that happens while fasting also increases the levels of sex hormone-binding globulin (SHBG) in premenopausal women with obesity.

In the case of men, intermittent fasting has been shown to reduce testosterone levels in young males who were physically active and lean without affecting SHBG concentrations.

What increases Testosterone in men?

The increase in the levels of testosterone depends on many factors. As per a 2015 research, increased physical exercise has been shown to effectively boost testosterone levels. Having a well-balanced diet, getting enough sleep, and increasing protein intake are some of the simplest ways to up the level of the hormone.

Apart from these healthy habits, do make sure to check your alcohol consumption, as some research shows that excess alcohol can decrease testosterone levels. Additionally, it is not recommended for men to expose themselves to substances that contain estrogen, such as parabens and bisphenol-A (BPA).

What does high testosterone do to a man?

Just as too much of anything is not good, high testosterone can bring the following ailments to men:

Aggressive behavior

High blood pressure (hypertension)

High sex drive (libido)

Heart and liver problems

Acne

Excessive body hair

Increased appetite

Mood swings

Low sperm count

Infertility

Insomnia

Headaches

Swelling in the feet and legs

Sudden weight gain

Prostate enlargement (difficulty in passing urine)

Testosterone levels in men peak at the age of 19 and decline naturally with age. The decrease in hormone levels usually stands around 1%-2% each year after the age of 30. However, these levels might stabilize during the 40s or even beyond.

Fasting or intermittent fasting cannot be pinpointed evidence connected with the boost of testosterone in men. The fact that it increases this hormone by 1500% within 15 hours cannot be decisively grounded based on medical facts that are already available.

However, certain chemical reactions and processes that might occur in the body due to fasting may indirectly cause an increase in the hormone. There are yet more scopes and avenues to explore regarding fasting with male hormones. Until then, it is always recommended to follow proven routes for the desired outcome rather than adapting to an obscure concept.