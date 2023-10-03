One 'brain-boosting' vital nutrient 90% of Americans don't consume

Did you know that there's one vital nutrient 90% of Americans are missing out on? Choline is an underrated nutrient is a game-changer when it comes to boosting brain health.

However most people haven't even heard of it. Choline supports major body functions, keeps your mood on point and gives your nervous system some serious love.

The crazy thing is, most aren't getting enough of this brain-boosting nutrient in their diet.

What is choline?

Important food item that can boost physical and mental health (Image via Unsplash/Emy)

Choline is like the MVP of nutrients, playing a vital role in keeping the body running smoothly. like a well-oiled machine, but it's also about brain power.

Choline is like the leader nutrient of the nervous system, putting our mood in check and ensuring that the gray matter stays on point. Sure, the liver produces a little bit of choline, but we need make sure we load up on what we eat to make sure our mind and body get the love they need.

Who needs to pay attention to choline?

Know the right quantity to consume it. (Image via Unsplash/Gardie Design Social Media)

Choline needs vary depending on your age, gender and life stage. If you're planning on conceieving, choline becomes even more important.

It supports brain development in those little beans and helps with tissue growth. The researchers at the National Institutes of Health's Office of Dietary Supplements recommend the following daily choline intake:

Males (19 years and older): 550 milligrams.

Females (19 years and older): 425 milligrams.

Pregnant mothers: 450 milligrams.

Breastfeeding : 550 milligrams.

Choline deficiency is real, but how do we fix that?

Many Americans are unaware when it comes to choline in their diet. And it isn't because choline is some rare gem but because most don't even realize that they need it.

However, here's the truth bomb: a bunch of multivitamins out there in the market dont have choline. So it's up to us to take charge of our choline game and make sure we get what our brain deserves.

1) Meat and fish

Consuming meat (Image via Unsplash/Emerson Vieira)

Beef, chicken and fish are not only packed with protein but also chock-full of choline.

For the real choline champions, beef liver takes the crown, delivering a whopping 356 milligrams in just a three-ounce serving. However don't worry – you can get your choline fix with chicken breast, ground beef or Atlantic cod, too.

2) Eggs

Eating eggs everyday for breakfast (Image via Unsplash / Jakub Kapunsnak)

The yolk of an egg is where all the choline goodness is at. One large egg holds around 147 milligrams of choline. Whip up a tasty egg casserole, and give your brain the love it deserves.

3) Red potatoes

Potatoes may get a bad rap, but red potatoes are here to save the day. Just make sure to keep the skin on, because that's where the choline magic happens.

A large red potato gives you a decent 57 milligrams of choline. Smash those spuds, and enjoy a side dish.

4) Vegetables for the win

Eat more of vegetables. (Image via Unpslash/Alfonso Cenname)

Don't forget about your greens. Cruciferous vegetables like Brussels sprouts, broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage are not only packed with nutrients but also carry some choline. Roast them, and make some delectable cabbage rolls – the choice is yours.

5) Soy it up

For the vegetarian or plant-based crew, soybeans are the main thing. A half-cup serving of soybeans delivers around 107 milligrams of choline. Add some tofu, tempeh or textured soy protein to your meals, and level up your choline game.

Don't sleep on choline, the underrated nutrient that holds the key to better brain health. Eating choline-rich foods and balancing your meals can give the brain the attention it truly deserves.

It's time to prioritize choline and give our brain some much-needed love Let's raise awareness about the power of choline and unlock our true brain potential. Who doesn't want sharper thinking, better mood control and overall mental well-being? It's time to get choline-wise and boost our brainpower to the next level.