One breakfast item ruins your gut health – 43% Americans eat it every day

When we think of classic American breakfast, the image of ham and eggs, pancakes with maple syrup, and bacon often comes to mind. However, the reality is not exactly what you might expect.

Surprisingly, there's one breakfast item that negatively impacts the gut health of a surprising 43% of Americans. You might assume it to be something like sugary cereals or pastries, but according to reports, the real culprit is one of the most commonly consumed breakfast items in America: orange juice.

Why is orange juice a bad breakfast item?

Chemically processed orange juice can be harmful for the gut. (Image via Unsplash/CDC)

While orange juice is often touted as a healthy beverage due to its high vitamin C content, it has also been shown to have some detrimental effects on the body.

Most concerning is its high sugar content, which can negatively impact gut health, but it’s not just the sugar content that’s alarming. Many orange juices are also produced using chemical processes that strip the juice of some of its natural nutrients and fiber, making it less beneficial for health.

According to the aforementioned report, orange juice sales have plummeted in recent years, as more Americans turn to other breakfast beverages like coffee, water and tea. That may be due in part to increased awareness of the negative health effects of orange juice and other sugary drinks.

So, what can you do to replace your morning glass of orange juice?

Have healthy alternatives (Image via Unsplash/Cleanlight Photo)

There are a variety of alternatives to choose from, including other fruit juices that are lower in sugar or unsweetened plant-based milk. Additionally, plain water flavored with fruit can be a refreshing and healthy alternative.

Another option is to consume whole fruits instead of juice. Whole fruits contain the fiber and other nutrients that are stripped away during the juicing process, making them a healthier choice.

It’s also important to note that gut health is essential to overall health and well-being. A healthy gut can help boost the immune system, improve digestion and also play a role in maintaining mental health.

Instead of orange juice, opt for whole fruits. (Image via Unsplash/Ulvi Safari)

In conclusion, while orange juice may be a popular breakfast beverage, its negative effects on gut health should not be ignored.

It’s important to consider other options for a healthy and nutritious morning routine. By making small changes to your eating habits, you can help improve your gut health and overall well-being.