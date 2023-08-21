One Californian city’s residents live up to 10 years longer than others – 48% of Americans are failing to do what they do

In a country where longevity remains a top priority, one Californian city, Loma Linda, stands out as a shining example. Its residents have uncovered the secret to living up to ten years longer than the average American.

It's a remarkable achievement that has left researchers and health enthusiasts intrigued. So, what's the city's secret, and why are 48% of Americans failing to replicate their remarkable results?

Let's take a look at some of the simple lifestyle changes that can add up to more years of living life:

What is Loma Linda's secret to longevity?

1) Adventists' plant-based diet

Consume a plant-based diet (Image via Pexels/The Lazy Artist Gallery)

The Adventists' plant-based diet plays a fundamental role in their longevity. Unlike the average American diet, which is often loaded with processed foods and meat, adventists prioritize fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes.

This dietary choice has been linked to numerous health benefits, including lower blood pressure, reduced cholesterol level and decreased risk of cardiovascular diseases.

2) Regular exercise for longevity

30 minutes of daily workout. (Image via Pexels/Rdne Stock Project)

Regular exercise is another key ingredient to Loma Linda's longevity. Adventists embrace low-intensity exercises like daily walks, proving that you don't need to be a marathon runner to reap the rewards of physical activity.

Engaging in regular exercise not only promotes a healthy weight but also reduces risk of heart disease and certain cancers.

3) Strong social connections

Build strong social connections. (Image via Pexels/Anna Shevts)

Apart from their dietary and exercise habits, the strong social connections in the Loma Linda community contribute to their longevity. Adventists spend quality time with like-minded friends, creating a support network that enhances their overall well-being.

These social interactions provide emotional support, reduce stress level and promote a sense of belonging, all of which are crucial for long and healthy lives.

Common mistakes most American do can affect longevity

A sedentary lifestyle is the root of most chronic illnesses. (Image via Pexels/Vlada K)

While Loma Linda residents have cracked the code to longevity, many Americans still fall prey to common mistakes that affect their health and lead to a shorter lifespan.

One prevalent mistake is the excessive consumption of processed and fast foods, which are often high in unhealthy fats, sodium and added sugars. These dietary choices contribute to obesity, high blood pressure and increased risk of chronic diseases.

Do less alcohol consumption and smoking. (Image via Pexels/Wsdidin)

Another mistake is a sedentary lifestyle. Many Americans spend most of their day sitting at desks or in front of screens, leading to a lack of physical activity.

Sitting around all day can make you unhealthy. Move more. Take the stairs instead of the elevator, and get daily body movement once in a while to engage in something active like gardening or dancing.

Furthermore, the prevalence of smoking and alcohol consumption in the American population remains a concern. Smoking is a major risk factor for various cancers, heart disease and respiratory conditions, while excessive alcohol consumption can lead to liver damage, addiction and increased health risks.

Stress is also a very common factor in unhealthy lifestyles. (image via Pexels / Gerd Altmann)

Stress is another common pitfall that many Americans fall into. The fast-paced, pressure-filled lifestyle in modern society takes a toll on both physical and mental health.

Chronic stress has been linked to a multitude of health problems, including heart disease, depression and weakened immune function. Learning stress management techniques and prioritizing self-care are crucial steps in achieving better overall well-being.

In conclusion, Loma Linda, California, stands as a shining example of how a community's lifestyle choices can significantly impact longevity.

Through a plant-based diet, regular exercise, strong social connections and overall healthy living, Loma Linda residents have achieved a remarkable ten-year advantage in life expectancy over the average American.