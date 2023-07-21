One cancer-causing gas is in 9 out of 10 homes – It's more lethal than cigarette smoke

Cancer is one of the deadliest diseases known to humankind, and its prevalence continues to be a cause for concern. While we all know about the traditional risk factors associated with cancer, recent research has identified a new risk that's hiding in plain sight - gas stoves in our kitchens.

A recent study has revealed the worrying fact that gas stoves may be releasing high levels of carcinogenic chemicals, including one cancer-causing gas that's found in nine out of ten homes. Shockingly, this gas is even more lethal than cigarette smoke, putting us at significant risk.

Alarming evidence from Stranford Univeristy study

Emission of benzene gas (Image via Unsplash/Lasse Bergqvist)

According to a recent study published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology, researchers from Stanford University's Doerr School of Sustainability have uncovered disturbing evidence regarding the hazards of gas stoves.

The study specifically focused on measuring the emission levels of benzene — a well-known carcinogen coming from gas stoves. The results? The levels of benzene exceeded the safety thresholds set by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Cancer-causing toxic chemicals were found

More carcinogenic in nature (Image via Unsplash/National Cancer institute)

The research team analyzed data collected from 87 homes across 11 counties in California and three in Colorado.

They found that using a gas stove for 45 minutes on high or setting the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit could elevate the concentration of benzene to levels higher than those found in secondhand smoke. That means cooking with a gas stove can release dangerous levels of this cancer-causing toxic chemical in our homes.

Furthermore, what's even more worrisome is the fact that benzene does not quickly scatter after cooking. Instead, this harmful chemical remains in the air for hours, gradually spreading throughout the entire home.

This prolonged exposure to benzene can have serious health consequences, including decreased red blood cell count, weakened immune system, anemia and even certain types of cancers like leukemia.

Side-effects of long-term exposure to cooking gas

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that acute benzene poisoning can lead to symptoms like drowsiness, dizziness, headaches, irregular heartbeat, and in extreme cases, even death.

Long-term exposure to benzene has been linked to asthma in children and can have detrimental effects on overall health. This study adds to the mounting evidence suggesting the health risks associated with gas stoves.

Previous research has highlighted the release of pollutants like carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide from gas stoves, raising concerns about their impact on indoor air quality.

Tips for protection

Using alternate cooking methods (Image via Unsplash/Conscious design)

Given the potential dangers, it's important to take steps to protect ourselves and our loved ones from the harmful effects of gas stove emissions.

Here are a few tips to consider:

Ventilation : Ensure proper ventilation in your kitchen. Open windows or use exhaust fans to help remove pollutants from the air.

: Ensure proper ventilation in your kitchen. Open windows or use exhaust fans to help remove pollutants from the air. Gas burners : Use the hood or range hood fan while cooking to minimize the release of gases and pollutants into your home.

: Use the hood or range hood fan while cooking to minimize the release of gases and pollutants into your home. Alternative cooking methods : Explore alternative cooking methods like electric stoves or induction cooktops, which produce fewer emissions and pollutants.

: Explore alternative cooking methods like electric stoves or induction cooktops, which produce fewer emissions and pollutants. Maintenance : Regularly maintain and service your gas stove to ensure that it's working efficiently and minimize emissions.

: Regularly maintain and service your gas stove to ensure that it's working efficiently and minimize emissions. Awareness: Stay informed about the latest research and health recommendations regarding gas stoves and indoor air quality.

While we have long enjoyed the convenience of gas stoves, it's essential to prioritize our health and make informed choices. Consider the cancer risks associated with gas stoves, and take the necessary steps to create a safe and healthy cooking environment in your home.