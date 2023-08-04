One important method that no one talks about to lose weight - It's not dieting or exercise

Have you ever felt stuck when it comes to losing weight? Have diets and exercise routines left you feeling frustrated and hopeless? If so, you're not alone.

Many people struggle with their weight and can't seem to find an approach that works for them. However, there's an alternative that's gaining popularity - the kindness method.

Shahroo Izadi, a Behavior Change Specialist in private practice, is the author of two books: The Kindness Method and The Last Diet. She has been promoting the idea of the kindness method, where a focus on kindness can work wonders in helping lose weight in a sustainable and healthy manner.

Against the grain of quick-weight-loss diets and exercising under pressure, this method is based on self-acceptance and understanding how that shapes your choices. The results are clear- natural, long-term changes in lifestyle and holistic health.

Losing weight with kindness method - No diet or exercise

The kindness method is built on self-compassion - treating ourselves with empathy and kindness, rather than being harsh or judgmental.

In a podcast show with 'The Diary of CEO', Shahroo Izadi talks about the ways in which her approach helps in accepting her body and losing weight.

Here's how the kindness method could help:

1) Identify your triggers

Know your triggers. (Image via Unsplash/Etienne Girardet)

The first step is to understand what triggers your eating habits and why you make certain choices.

Do you turn to food when you're stressed or feel lonely? By identifying your emotional triggers and the associations you have with food or diet, you can begin to break the cycle.

2) Discover what motivation works for you

Focus on your strength and not weakness. (Image via Unsplash/Dulcey Lima)

Traditional approaches often have a one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to weight loss. The kindness method, though, identifies that we all have different motivations.

For some, it might be about looking good, for others, it might be better energy levels or overall health benefits. Knowing what motivates you can keep you on track and more committed to achieving your goals.

3) Focus on strengths, not weaknesses

Learn to let go. (Image via Unsplash/Brett Jordan)

The traditional approach to weight loss can often be discouraging and overwhelming. Motivating ourselves through a negative mindset is not sustainable nor empathetic.

The kindness method, meanwhile, encourages us to focus on our strengths and celebrate our successes, rather than dwelling on the weakness. It can positively impact confidence level, which in turn gives us the motivation to stay on track towards achieving our goals.

4) Learn to forgive and move forward

Build good habits over time. (Image via Unsplash/Drew Beamer)

It's natural to slip up and lose momentum towards a goal: whether it's losing the dark control we sometimes have over diet or exercising for a few days and falling off the wagon. The kindness method enables us to forgive ourselves and move forward.

5) Build habits over time

Making changes shouldn't be sudden and overwhelming. The kindness method focuses on breaking down your goals into small, achievable tasks. It's about working at your own pace and letting that become habitual.

It's more important to make a small, consistent change than attempting to overhaul your entire lifestyle overnight. Successful habits add up to meaningful change.

The kindness method is not a quick fix but a sustainable method that reinforces positive behavior. By being kind and compassionate towards yourself, it's easier to stay motivated, embrace your failures and achievements and keep moving forward.

In summary, the kindness method sets people up for success with a healthier mindset. It reframes the concept of willpower and discipline with kindness.

It's about a change in attitude and making weight loss a journey that isn't based on numbers or quick fixes but about learning, patience and kindness as an act of self-love. Perhaps, it's time to shift the conversation about diet and weight loss from punishing and shaming to an inclusive and compassionate approach.