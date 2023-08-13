One prevalent American habit could kill you in 5 years – Up to 40% of USA is at risk

In a society that prioritizes hustle and productivity, one vital aspect of life often falls to the wayside: sleep habit.

We live in an era where burning the midnight oil and surviving on minimal rest is worn as a badge of honor. However, recent research highlights a disturbing reality - a prevalent American habit regarding sleep could have lethal consequences.

Shockingly, up to 40% of the American population is at risk of experiencing a significant decline in health. Studies suggest that getting less than six hours of sleep per night can hasten the onset of dementia or even lead to premature death within five years, especially in adults over 65.

When you take into account the evidence from reputable sources like Bill Gates and Gallup, it's clear that we need to get better sleep habits and their impact on our well-being.

One American habit that could kill you in five years

Sleep deprivation can cause a lot of chronic illnesses. (Image via Pexels/Yasin Aydin)

On a recent episode of his new podcast, “Unconfuse Me with Bill Gates,” featuring guests Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen, Bill Gates stressed the importance of sleep for maintaining a healthy brain.

In a world that rewards those who pull an all-nighter and assume that sleep is optional, Gates emphasizes the role that rest plays in consolidating memories, regulating mood and preserving cognitive function.

Yet, as a study by Gallup reports, up to 40% of Americans are not getting the recommended 7-9 hours of sleep each night. This sleep deficit is a warning sign of a looming public health crisis that we must address.

The connection between sleep and mortality becomes all the more dire in adults over the age of 65. Scientific studies have demonstrated a concerning link between chronic sleep deprivation and mortality rates in this age group.

How lack of sleep can lead to a host of health issues

Sleep hygiene and a better diet is crucial. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

From obesity and diabetes to cardiovascular diseases and mental health disorders, inadequate sleep can pave the way for a host of health issues.

So how can we combat this epidemic of sleep deprivation? The first step is to recognize the importance of prioritizing sleep as a critical aspect of overall health.

To improve the quality and quantity of sleep, individuals can start by implementing healthy sleep habits, like establishing a regular sleep schedule, creating a sleep-conducive environment and adhering to a relaxing bedtime routine. Exercise and a healthy diet can also contribute to better sleep quality.

Moreover, addressing stress, anxiety and other mental health issues can positively impact sleep quality. Practicing stress-reducing activities like meditation, yoga, deep breathing or aromatherapy before bed can promote a relaxed state of mind, conducive to better sleep.

Sleep is not a mere luxury; it's a fundamental requirement for a healthy and fulfilling life. The research-backed evidence presented in this article sheds light on a quite dangerous American habit that jeopardizes our longevity.