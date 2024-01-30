One sleep habit that is shortening your life

Do you also like to sleep while watching your favourite film or TV series? It’s undeniable that the allure of the late-night glow of a TV is difficult to resist.

However, research tells us that this common habit might be doing more harm than you can imagine.

Study says that ambient light at night is harmful

The ambient light from the TV is very harmful for the bran and eyes (Image via Unsplash/Alin Surdu)

A study from Northwestern University in Chicago finds that having the TV on during sleep is more harmful than we think.

We’re not talking about just a poor night's sleep or a stiff neck. The stakes are much higher. The risk includes severe health concerns like heart disease and diabetes.

The scientific study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, explores the impact of 'ambient lighting' on the human body during sleep. Ambient light is the indirect light from sources like a TV or a dim lamp, which can sneak into our sleep.

Avoid light during sleep

Avoiding these lights during sleep can help you get more deep sleep (Image via Unsplash/Ash Edmonds)

The investigation reveals that this glow can disrupt our cardiovascular function. In simple words, it's bad for the heart. What's more, it can also negatively influence our insulin resistance the next morning.

Insulin resistance means that the body struggles to manage sugar level and absorb it properly. These changes can increase the risk of heart problems, diabetes and a condition called metabolic syndrome. A single night of exposure to moderate room lighting during sleep can jump-start these health risks.

Similar findings in other studies

Although the Northwestern study had a limited sample size of just 500 subjects, its findings are echoed by larger research projects.

One such study, examining over 40,000 women in 2019, highlights that sleeping with the TV on is linked to weight gain and obesity. This increase in weight can also send us down the road to heart disease and diabetes.

Thus, the toll is not limited to those who fall asleep watching TV — any light exposure during sleep can bring on these health issues. The light filtering through your blinds at night is just as harmful.

Some handy tips for better sleep

Put eye mask when you are trying to sleep (Image via Unsplash/Kristina Petrick)

The good news is that we can make some little adjustments towards healthier sleeping habits. The researchers recommend substitifying our sleep environment to keep light exposure at bay.

Some popular suggestions include installing blackout blinds to help keep outside light from making its way into the room. An eye mask can also have a similar effect.

Make sure to turn off all lights, and if you love reading before bedtime, consider switching to an amber light. Amber-light exposure is less likely to disturb sleep compared to conventional light sources.

So if you find comfort in sleeping in front of the TV, it might be time to put a stop to it. Consider replacing the habit with something that can contribute positively to your health and lengthen your lifespan.

Yes, it’s a small change, but as they say, great things often come from small beginnings.