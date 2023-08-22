One supplement improves your memory according to science – It costs less than $5 a month      

Improving memory, particularly when you're 60 or older, can be a challenging task. However, there's one supplement that can help you with that, and it's none other than a multivitamin.

A recent study has found that regular intake of multivitamin supplements that costs less than $5 a month can improve memory and consciousness and also help manage symptoms of cardiovascular disease.

What are multivitamins?

A multivitamin is a dietary supplement that contains minerals, vitamins and other nutritional components. They're commonly available in the form of powders, capsules, tablets, injectables and liquid formulations.

Multivitamins are used in combination with a balanced diet, which helps fill nutritional gaps and offers plenty of benefits. Sometimes, they're also referred to as multiples, multis or vitamin supplements.

Depending on your health concern, your healthcare provider may prescribe you a multivitamin that you should take once or twice according to your medical condition.

How can supplements for brain health improve memory?

Published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, scientists found that taking multivitamins daily can be beneficial for brain health of people aged 60 and above.

The research examined data from over 3,500 older adults aged 60 and above. Half of the participants were given Centrum Silver multivitamins, a common medication sold in nearly every pharmacy around the world, while others were given a placebo.

Participants were monitored for three years and were evaluated with a series of neurophysiological tests. Researchers examined their brain function after the first year and then again after two years.

What did the researchers find?

Researchers found that participants who took memory supplements daily showed improvement in their recalling powers compared to before they started taking the medication.

Moreover, the improvement was greater in participants who took a placebo for three years. According to researchers, these benefits persisted in participants but did not enhance over the course of the study.

At the end of the third year, another significant finding was discovered. Researchers found that participants who had heart disease saw great improvements in their symptoms.

They also saw potential improvements in their overall cognitive health compared to participants who did not have heart disease at the start of the study.

Researchers reckon that while the results are significant and quite encouraging, relying on a multivitamin for boosting memory and maintaining cognitive health, especially among seniors, isn’t enough.

Researchers warn that dietary supplements, particularly vitamins for memory, should never be used as a substitute for a healthy lifestyle and diet. Instead, they should be used as a complementary approach, especially among older adults.

Moreover, researchers plan to continue the study to determine if these benefits persist for more than three years, and they also wish to study younger participants.